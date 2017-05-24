Newcastle full-back to miss the start of new campaign after groin surgery

Newcastle United defender Jamie Sterry will miss pre-season training after the full-back underwent a groin operation this week, the club have revealed.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury setback just before the Magpies’ final home game of the season and although surgery was a success, Sterry is likely to miss the start of the Premier League campaign.

The highly-rated right-back spent the majority of last term on loan at Coventry where he impressed in his 20 appearances for the Sky Blues. He scored his first professional goal in an FA Cup first round tie against Morecambe.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez handed Sterry his top-flight debut on the last day of the 2015-16 season against Tottenham, with the youngster coming on for the final few minutes of the 5-1 win.

He signed a new four-year contract last August and has since made two more first-team appearances for the Magpies.