Newcastle get green light to complete January striker signing for under £50m – Sources

Wolves are prepared to sell Jorgen Strand-Larsen in the January window, and sources have suggested Newcastle could wrap up a discounted deal six months after seeing multiple bigger bids rejected.

Wolves turned down more than one bid from Newcastle United in the summer, with the Tyneside giants getting towards £60million.

The Magpies were desperate to bring new strikers in towards the back end of the window in anticipation of Alexander Isak’s departure.

Ultimately, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa – who has played most of his career on the wings – were signed, though only after several bids for Larsen were rejected.

Wolves have now changed their tune and are open to a deal for the Norwegian – given they already have Tolu Arokodare and Hwang Hee-chan.

Furthermore, Wolves are well aware they’re staring relegation in the face and once down, the value of their biggest stars will likely drop.

We are told that Wolves will not be demanding the sort of money that Newcastle offered in the summer. Instead, we understand it is less than £50million, likely close to £40million.

Wolves would still nearly double their money considering they only paid just over £20million for Larsen last summer following a hugely successful loan spell.

We can reveal that Nottingham Forest have made enquiries but they are not alone with Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham all being informed about his situation.

West Ham had shown an interest, but they have since moved on with other targets.

Newcastle, who could yet be in the market for another front-man in January, are also being notified of Larsen’s potential availability – given he is a player they greatly appreciate.

