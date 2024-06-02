Newcastle handed massive Bruno Guimaraes fillip to leave Arsenal, Man City sweating

Bruno Guimaraes may not leave Newcastle this summer after all

Newcastle have been told there is every likelihood that Bruno Guimaraes will not be sold this summer despite strong interest from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and PSG.

The Brazil international has a £100million release clause that is active until June 30, something that was added when he penned a new Toon deal until June 2028 back in October of last year.

Guimaraes was an outstanding presence again as he chalked up 50 appearances in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s men this season, notching seven goals and 10 assists.

However, Newcastle failed to secure any European football after Manchester United won the FA Cup to ensure a seventh-placed Premier League finish would not be enough for the Magpies.

No European adventure for Newcastle has only heightened talk Guimaraes could be on the move in the summer window, with City and Arsenal both in the hunt for a new midfielder.

Pep Guardiola wants the Newcastle man as a potential long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, while the Gunners are after a new partner for Declan Rice as they prepare to offload Thomas Partey.

Guimaraes exit unlikely this summer

However, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness strongly believes that Guimaraes will still be in black and white when the new campaign kicks off in August.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness insists that “£100million deals are going to be very rare and unusual” this summer.

He said: “At the moment, my feeling is that Guimaraes will likely stay.

“It’s very much a buyer’s market, and £100m deals are going to be very rare and unusual.

“It’s going to be a very quiet window at that sort of level, whereas two or three years ago there were five or six of those deals.

“So I think it will be difficult to achieve a £100m buyout.

“He’s quality, and he’s worth it – but I just can’t see there being a queue of clubs given the worry about PSR breaches coming up.”

