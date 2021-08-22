Newcastle ‘to hold talks’ with Everton star looking for summer exit

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to open dialogue with Everton about the possibility of signing wantaway winger James Rodriguez before the summer window closes.

The 30-year-old joined the Toffees on a free transfer last summer after running down his Real Madrid contract. The Colombia international was reunited with Carlo Ancelotti after the pair had worked together at the Bernabeu.

But, after an indifferent season and the Italian’s exit, his future on Merseyside under Rafa Benitez is in doubt. The former Monaco man made 21 starts among 23 Premier League appearances last term.

He suffered a series of niggling injuries and showed only glimpses of his undoubted talent. A few clubs have been linked with the South American over the past few weeks.

It was thought that Ancelotti might look to take him back to Real. However that was swiftly put to bed, but only after the wide man poured doubt on his future.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said on Twitch, as transcribed by the Liverpool Echo. “I don’t know, I don’t know where I’m going to play. You know that in football and in life you don’t know anything but all I know is that I’ve been training hard, preparing well, training for myself and that’s it.

“It’s complicated. Wherever I’m wanted. Someone has to be at a place they’re wanted.”

And, answering a question, he said: “Are you going back to Real Madrid? No, I don’t think so. That is a closed cycle which I won’t repeat.”

A move to St James’ Park seems unlikley but, according to Fichajes reporter Ekrem Konur, the Magpies are keen. They are set to hold talks with the Goodison Park outfit over the player.

There is no mention of whether the Tynesiders are looking for a loan or permanent deal. But the fact he is out of contract next summer means he would be able to walk away for nothing in 12 months time.

Everton will not want that to happen as the former Porto man still has a transfer value.

James to spark Newcastle season

Newcastle are pointless after two games, with defeat to West Ham United and, on Saturday, Aston Villa. They recently brought in Joe Willock from Arsenal on a permanent deal.

Mike Ashley is reluctant to spend too much money. It is therefore open to question as to whether a move for James is realistic.

But he appears to have no future at Everton. After missing the opening-day victory over Southampton due to Covid-19 isolation, he is ready to return.

But the man with 80 Colombia caps seems indifferent to the situation. Rodriguez recently admitted on his Twitch stream: “I will start training on Monday, I think.

“On the weekend I will not play, I don’t even know who Everton is playing, can you please tell me? I think it is away because the past was here at home.”

