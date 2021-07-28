Newcastle hopes dashed as Arsenal youngster opens talks with Monaco

Newcastle United may have missed out on re-signing Arsenal’s Joe Willock, if French media reports are to be believed.

The 21-year-old revitalised his career under Steve Bruce last season, scoring eight times in 14 appearances during his six-month loan spell from the Gunners.

The Magpies have been favourites to recapture the Englishman again for the upcoming season. This is despite Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta saying that Willock is very much part of his future plans.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail stated that Newcastle were hopeful of signing the midfielder within 48 hours. But reports from France have shed new light on an unexpected development which could severely throw a move back to the North East in jeopardy.

RMC Sport have now reported that the young star has opened talks with French club Monaco. The Ligue 1 outfit are exploring their options after being able to successfully move for Lyon’s Jean Lucas.

Willock became a hit with the Newcastle faithful after exploding into form at the back end of last season. He scored in seven consecutive games and became a major reason for the club’s rise to 12th, some way off relegation in the end.

An important summer for Willock

Already an FA Cup winner, Willock will be thinking carefully about his next step. He’s played 78 times for Arsenal overall, scoring 11 goals and assisting four more.

He featured in just seven Premier League games for the London club last term – 22 fewer than the season prior.

The England under-21 international will want more first team action and has got the credentials to interest clubs who can offer it.

Willock has played 21 times in the Europa League, netting six times and grabbing three assists.

This is something that will interest Monaco who qualified for this year’s competition after finishing third in Ligue 1 last campaign.

