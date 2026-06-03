James Trafford has made it clear to Manchester City that he is not prepared to spend another season as a back-up goalkeeper, with Newcastle United emerging as ‘genuine’ and ‘leading contenders’ for his signature, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The England international is currently with Thomas Tuchel’s squad at their American training camp ahead of the World Cup finals after continuing his rapid rise over the past 18 months.

Trafford, 23, made his senior England debut against Uruguay in March and remains determined to establish himself as a first-choice goalkeeper at club level as he enters a crucial stage of his career.

That ambition has prompted discussions over his future at Manchester City, where he has been restricted to a bit-part role – a situation he did not expect to befall him when he first signed on the dotted line last summer.

The goalkeeper returned to the Etihad last summer in a £30million deal from Burnley and initially believed he would have a genuine opportunity to become City’s long-term No.1.

However, those plans were dramatically altered when City were offered the chance to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma, which they duly accepted, leaving Trafford playing second fiddle.

Although Trafford featured in a number of matches and started both the League Cup and FA Cup finals as City completed a domestic cup double, TEAMtalk understands his representatives have informed sporting director Hugo Viana that the player does not want a repeat of last season, meaning a potential summer sale is now a genuine possibility…

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Newcastle lead Trafford chase – but three Prem rivals lurk

Sources say Trafford is determined to play regularly and is unwilling to spend another year waiting for opportunities behind one of the world’s elite goalkeepers.

That stance has alerted several clubs.

Newcastle remain among the most interested parties, and TEAMtalk can confirm that Trafford’s performances during City’s run to both cup finals only strengthened the belief at St James’ Park that he is capable of becoming one of the Premier League’s leading goalkeepers.

The Magpies bid £30million for Trafford last summer, and their admiration has never diminished, and importantly, the feeling is mutual.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that a move to Newcastle is viewed very positively by Trafford, who is attracted by the club’s ambitious project under Eddie Howe and the prospect of becoming a key figure for both club and country in the years ahead.

While Newcastle are currently leading the chase and are considered what sources describe as ‘genuine contenders for his signature’, they are far from alone in the pursuit.

Indeed, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Chelsea have all shown interest in Trafford’s situation and are monitoring developments closely as they assess their own goalkeeping plans for the summer and beyond.

The biggest obstacle could prove to be City’s valuation.

TEAMtalk understands that the Premier League champions – due to shortly confirm the appointment of Enzo Maresca as Pep Guardiola’s successor – are open to the prospect of a sale if Trafford pushes for a move, but they are unwilling to take a loss on a player they still rate extremely highly.

Having paid £30million to bring him back from Burnley, City would demand a profit on that investment, meaning any deal would likely require offers in excess of £40million.

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