Newcastle identify classy Prem star as their ‘top target’ for January after seeing £30m bid rejected

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen as one of their ‘top targets’ for the January transfer window.

It’s no secret that Eddie Howe is keen to bring in a new centre-back to provide competition for the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar and the 27-year-old is certainly an excellent option.

Andersen signed for Crystal Palace in 2021 for £15m from French side Lyon, following a successful loan spell with Premier League rivals Fulham.

He has since become one of the first names on the team sheet for the Eagles, forming a formidable defensive partnership with Marc Guehi.

As noted by TEAMtalk, Newcastle made a late £30m offer for Andersen during the summer window, but Crystal Palace instantly rejected the bid.

It now seems that the North East club could come back in for Andersen in January, but Crystal Palace certainly won’t let him go cheap.

It’s likely that Newcastle will have to make an offer well in excess of £30m to have any chance of luring the Denmark international to St James’ Park

Newcastle make Andersen one of their ‘top targets.’

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are ‘closely monitoring’ Andersen ahead of the January transfer window and are expected to make a fresh bid for him.

“The Magpies have held a long-term interest in the centre-back, 27, and submitted a late summer bid that was rejected by Palace,” the report explains.

“However, Newcastle remain keen to strengthen their defensive department in January and are willing to return to the table with an offer for Andersen’s signature.

“It is understood that Andersen remains one of Newcastle’s top targets for the January window.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can reach an agreement with Crystal Palace for Andersen this summer.

