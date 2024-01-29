Newcastle ignite stunning £50m Aston Villa raid with Unai Emery forced to sell; two more connected transfers possible

Aston Villa must sell to conform with Financial Fair Play and Newcastle have lodged an approach for a £50m-rated star, while two further transfers are both possible this month, according to a top source.

It’s been a quiet winter window for most Premier League clubs, with teams like Aston Villa and Newcastle hamstrung amid the need to conform with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

However, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, both clubs could be set for a busy period before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Ornstein revealed Unai Emery’s Villa must raise funds before the end of June in order to comply with with the EPL’s financial regulations.

The club could look to secure a rapid-fire sale early in the summer window, though that would involve taking an unnecessary risk.

Instead, a sale this month could be on the cards and Villa’s need to raise funds has alerted rival clubs.

Per the reporter, Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have all taken note and the trio are in the mix for midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Of the three it’s Newcastle who have acted on their interest and ‘have made an approach for the 22-year-old.’

Newcastle to fund Ramsey buy through Almiron sale?

Signing a central midfielder remains Eddie Howe’s top priority this month. Sandro Tonali is sidelined through suspension, while Joelinton is a long-term injury absentee after undergoing thigh surgery.

Newcastle had explored the possibility of landing Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City. However, amid their own difficulties in financing a move, the Magpies failed to strike.

City requested a sizeable loan fee and full coverage of Phillips’ salary. Newcastle baulked at the demands, resulting in Phillips going on to join West Ham instead.

That begs the obvious question, if Newcastle couldn’t afford Phillips on loan, how can they sign £50m-rated Jacob Ramsey?

Ornstein added Miguel Almiron to Al-Shabab is a transfer to keep an eye on in the coming days. The winger’s sale could net around £30m and free up Newcastle to place a bid for Ramsey.

Villa do not want to sell their England Under-21 international, though it’s suggested bids in the £50m range would be considered.

Villa could raise funds another way…

If Aston Villa do block Ramsey’s exit, Ornstein stated selling Jhon Duran to Chelsea is a different way they can solve their financial conundrum.

The Blues have been heavily linked with signing the Colombian frontman via the loan route. Such a move would help tie Chelsea over until the summer before moving for a world class striker – such as Victor Osimhen.

However, Ornstein claimed Duran could actually join Chelsea outright this month. Emery is reportedly ‘not the biggest fan’ of the 20-year-old and his sale would be far more palatable than selling Ramsey.

Chelsea view Duran as a player with ‘vast potential’ and the fact he’s currently injured won’t prevent a deal from taking shape. Indeed, one short-term injury would not derail signing a player Chelsea view as one for the future anyway.

Selling Duran would leave Ollie Watkins short of competition. However, Villa are in discussions with Middlesbrough over the potential signing of versatile attacker Morgan Rogers.

Villa Park could well be a hotbed of action over the next few days and their decisions could also affect moves at St. James’ Park and Stamford Bridge.

