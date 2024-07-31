Newcastle insider confirms blockbuster Liverpool pursuit, as double Reds exit ramps up

Former Newcastle United chief Amanda Staveley has opened up on Liverpool chasing top Magpies star Anthony Gordon, while two players look set to leave Anfield this summer.

While Euro 2024 was underway, several outlets revealed that Liverpool have identified Gordon as a huge potential forward signing amid uncertainty over Mo Salah’s future. While Gordon would not replace Salah directly, as the England star prefers to operate on the left flank, he would seriously strengthen Liverpool’s attacking ranks if Salah were to head to Saudi Arabia.

Gordon may have broken through at Liverpool’s rivals Everton and shone for the Toffees before joining Newcastle, but he would be delighted to join Arne Slot’s side.

The 23-year-old supported Liverpool growing up and spent time in their academy before joining Everton’s youth ranks in July 2012.

The Reds are debating whether to press ahead with their swoop for Gordon after learning that Newcastle want a huge fee for the pacy winger, likely in the region of £80-100million. Newcastle have also been tipped to demand Jarell Quansah in a player-plus-cash deal, should Liverpool enter formal negotiations for Gordon.

Staveley, who recently sold her stake in Newcastle, has now confirmed that Liverpool are indeed aiming to snare Gordon in what would be a blockbuster deal.

When asked about her time at St James’ Park, Staveley said: “I knew what was coming in terms of me leaving but the fans and PIF deserved every focus of mine.

“Had I left before (the PSR deadline) and we’d breached, then that would have been bad. It was very, very difficult, but I was determined to make sure Darren (Eales – Newcastle’s CEO) has a clear runway.

Liverpool transfers: Gordon interest confirmed

“My biggest concern was that we’d lose Alex (Isak) or Anthony (Gordon) because Liverpool chased him and both are extraordinary players. Negotiating is tough because you have to pretend it means nothing to you when it means everything.”

Meanwhile, The Athletic report that two players are expected to leave Liverpool in the near future after being told to train with the U21s.

Rhys Williams is the first player who has not made Slot’s squad for pre-season. The centre-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Port Vale, is due to be sold so Liverpool can bring in some extra transfer funds for Slot.

Williams will not be remaining in the Premier League though as clubs in Turkey are currently battling League One sides for him.

Williams, 23, will likely be followed out of Liverpool by fellow centre-half Billy Koumetio. The Frenchman is also in line to be sold after spending the second half of last season at Blackburn Rovers on loan.

Koumetio is wanted by clubs in his native France and in Scotland.

