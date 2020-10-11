Newcastle plotting £10m January raid on Celtic for dynamic midfielder

Goalscoring Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is reportedly a January transfer window target for Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder already has two goals and four assists in the league this season, in just seven starts.

Christie came to the fore last term when he bagged 19 goals across all competitions for Neil Lennon’s men.

That impressive form prompted the Glasgow club to offer the player a new contract. His current deal runs out in June 2022.

However, Christie has so far rejected the chance to sign up, with rumours suggesing he will follow former Bhoys stars Stuart Armstrong and Kieran Tierney in eventually heading to England.

The Scottish Sun claims that Newcastle, Burnley and and French club Nice are want the player, who is valued at £10m.

Christie has been linked with the Magpies as far back as 2014, when he was at Inverness. However, he ended up signing for Celtic instead a year later.

Change in Newcastle transfer strategy

Newcastle have actively changed their transfer focus to bringing in British and Irish talent over the past few months.

Their five senior signings, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson, Mark Gillespie and Jamaal Lewis, all fall into that category.

As for Christie, he is currently self-isolating after Armstrong tested positive for Covid-19 while the pair where playing PlayStation together, along with Arsenal’s Tierney.

Neither player returned a positive test. However, it was deemed too much of a risk for them to be involved in match action.

It means that Christie will miss the Old Firm clash against Rangers next weekend.

