Newcastle United have entered the race for Curtis Jones, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, but a move to Italy with Inter Milan is emerging as a particularly attractive option for the Liverpool midfielder.

Jones, a boyhood Liverpool player, is facing an uncertain future at Anfield this summer as the club prepare for significant changes in central midfield.

Inter, who were crowned Serie A champions at the weekend, have held a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old.

The Italian giants first explored a deal in January, but Liverpool were unwilling to sanction a departure mid-season. That stance, however, could soften in the upcoming window.

Our sources understand that Inter remain firmly in the picture and are continuing to monitor Jones closely, with the Italian champions offering a new challenge that is believed to appeal to the player should he leave England.

Liverpool’s midfield reshuffle is a key factor. The Reds are actively targeting reinforcements, with Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace and Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid among their primary targets.

As a result, the club are now weighing up their options regarding Jones, with increased competition for places expected next season.

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Newcastle join the hunt for Curtis Jones

As we previously revealed, Aston Villa have already made enquiries about his availability. Now, we can confirm that Newcastle United are also keeping close tabs on the situation.

Newcastle’s interest comes as they prepare for potential changes of their own, with Sandro Tonali expected to depart this summer.

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The Magpies are therefore actively assessing midfield reinforcements, and Jones is viewed as a player who could fit their profile.

While Premier League interest is building, Inter’s continued pursuit — combined with the appeal of a move abroad — ensures the race for Jones remains wide open as Liverpool prepare to make a key decision on his future.