Newcastle join race for £25m Serie A midfielder wanted by Arsenal, Wolves

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Newcastle United this summer.

With the Magpies on the brink of a takeover by a Saudi Arabia-based consortium, there is constant speculation that they are on the verge of bringing in a plethora of big-name signings.

Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens, Donny Van De Beek, Victor Osimhen and Tanguy Kouassi are just a few of the names being mentioned – and now Kessie has been added to that mix.

Although the Ivory Coast international has been a key man since his arrival at the San Siro in 2017, it has been widely claimed that Milan are ready to cash in on the 23-year-old.

Even before football was suspended, there was a suggestion that the Italian giants would be willing to do business for a fee in the region of £25m.

Arsenal, Wolves and West Ham have also been linked with an approach for the player, but it would appear that the Toon are trying to get one over on their Premier League rivals by stepping in and snatching the player.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen is reportedly the subject of a shock transfer bid from an unnamed club.

According to French outlet Telefoot, Lille have received an offer of £75million including bonuses for their 21-year-old striker, who has also been linked with Tottenham and Inter Milan.

However, another report on Sunday claims that the mystery bidder could be Newcastle, who are expected to be very active in the summer transfer market if their Saudi takeover is allowed to go through.

At this stage, Liverpool are still said to be in the driving seat to sign the powerful forward, who has scored 18 times in his 38 appearances for Lille this season.

The Nigerian international only joined the Ligue 1 outfit from Belgian club Charleroi last July and still has four years remaining on his contract – hence the large fee cited for anyone trying to sign him. Read more…