Newcastle keeper priced out of Anderlecht transfer

Matz Sels’ proposed move to Anderlecht is off after they were unable to settle on a fee with Newcastle.

The 26-year-old Belgian goalkeeper is understood to have agreed personal terms to return to his native country some time ago, but the Brussels club where he spent last season on loan has been unable to meet the Magpies’ asking price and will rely instead upon Frank Boeckx and Thomas Didillon.

Director Luc Devroe told Voetbalkrant: “If more than 10 new players have to be added, we can not spend too much on one player.

“The financial picture for the Sels transfer became too big. Boeckx and Didillon will compete for the spot under the bar.”

The news will come as a blow to Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, who is attempting to offload players he deems surplus to requirements in order to boost his own summer transfer kitty and reduce the wage bill.

Benitez brought Sels to Tyneside in a £4.5million move from Gent on a five-year contract two summers ago, but after seeing him struggle at St James’ Park, started to look elsewhere and eventually drafted in Martin Dubravka on loan in January.

Dubravka has since completed a permanent move from Sparta Prague after impressing during the second half of last season.

The Slovakian is the club’s only summer transfer acquisition to date with the Magpies having to recruit on a limited budget by current Premier League standards once again.

Former Anderlecht defender Chancel Mbemba is another player that can leave this summer, but his hopes of a switch to Porto have been hit by similar problems to those of Sels.