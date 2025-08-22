Newcastle are one of three high profile clubs now pushing to sign a £60m-rated striker at a time when Liverpool are preparing a decisive new bid for Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The future of Isak has dominated the headlines up at St. James’ Park and Newcastle’s stance in public has not changed – Isak is not for sale.

However, with Isak refusing to play for the club ever again, there is a firm belief Newcastle will sell if Liverpool come closer to meeting their £150m valuation.

According to Sky Sports reporter, Keith Downie, the two conditions that will prompt Newcastle to reluctantly greenlight Isak’s sale is Liverpool offering more money and Newcastle signing two strikers of their own.

On the former, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has been informed Liverpool are readying a new and improved offer worth somewhere in the £120m-£130m range. The Reds’ first bid comprised £110m plus add-ons.

But of course, Liverpool also need Newcastle to sign new strikers before they can finally land Isak and that has proved frustratingly difficult for Eddie Howe’s side thus far.

A £40m bid for Yoane Wissa – viewed as the replacement for Callum Wilson – was rejected by Brentford earlier this week.

Newcastle are assessing whether to bid again but believe Brentford’s £60m valuation would represent a colossal overpayment.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk brought news earlier in August of Newcastle exploring a move for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson. The latest from Fabrizio Romano has backed up our reporting and the transfer guru revealed all on the £60m-rated striker’s future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano reaffirmed Jackson will leave Chelsea in the final 10 days of the window. Jackson is “fully expected” to depart and a “crazy race” for his signature is now unfolding.

Newcastle among three pushing for Nicolas Jackson

AC Milan hoped to sign Jackson before ultimately settling for the cheaper Victor Boniface. Napoli have maintained interest in Jackson throughout the window.

However, three other clubs – Newcastle, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich – have all made calls to explore the conditions of a deal within the last 48 hours. Contact with Jackson’s camp has also been established from all of the trio.

Villa cannot afford the £60m Chelsea are demanding for Jackson and instead, prefer a loan move. Chelsea are prioritising a permanent sale, thus handing an advantage to Newcastle.

Bayern may appeal to Jackson but a move to Munich would almost certainly mean spending time on the bench. Harry Kane leads the line for Bayern right now and Jackson’s arrival won’t change that.

As such, and with the promise of regular starts AND Champions League football on offer, Newcastle do look well placed to sign Jackson if they can agree a deal with Chelsea.

