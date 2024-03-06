Newcastle leapfrog Liverpool and Tottenham for incredible value signing, with talks confirmed

Newcastle have emerged as frontrunners to snap up Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in a fantastic coup

Newcastle are in talks to sign an in-demand Premier League star as a free agent, and securing a move would come at the expense of four Premier League sides including Manchester United and West Ham, according to reports.

The Magpies have fallen back down to earth this season following their surprise qualification for the Champions League last term.

The stresses and strains on Eddie Howe’s injury-hit squad have proved difficult to manage. Newcastle exited the UCL at the group stage, fell to Chelsea in the League Cup and have drawn Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Furthermore, with Newcastle currently sitting eighth in the Premier League, Howe faces a battle to qualify for any European competition next term, never mind the Champions League.

The club’s summer spending could be limited as a result. As such, the type of canny free agent signing the Daily Mail claim is being worked on right now would be of huge benefit to the club.

The Mail report Newcastle are in talks with the camp of Bournemouth defender, Lloyd Kelly. The versatile 25-year-old can play at centre-back or left-back and is out of contract in the summer.

TEAMtalk learned back on February 19 that the Cherries have offered Kelly an extension in the hope that he will commit his future to the club for another few seasons at least.

We understand that any new deal signed before the end of the season would include a release clause.

However, the anticipation is Bournemouth are not confident Kelly will pen fresh terms. In the ensuing three weeks since our exclusive, no progress appears to have been made. A free agent exit is therefore on the cards.

Newcastle fronting all-star queue

TEAMtalk can confirm Tottenham – who bid £20m for Kelly last summer – along with West Ham are both hovering over Kelly.

Furthermore, Kelly was named as a back-up option at centre-half for Man Utd by Gazzetta dello Sport. United’s preferred option is understood to be Juventus’ Gleison Bremer.

Finally, Liverpool have also been linked with Kelly amid the need to replace 32-year-old Joel Matip.

Matip is out of contract at season’s end and isn’t expected to be offered an extension. Aiding Kelly’s appeal to Liverpool is the fact he’s left-footed. None of Liverpool’s current centre-backs are left-footers.

But per the Mail, it’s Newcastle who are making moves for Kelly and talks with the player’s representatives are in full swing behind the scenes.

The deal is reportedly being worked on by head of recruitment Steve Nickson. Nickson is a candidate to replace Dan Ashworth as the club’s sporting director amid his anticipated switch to Man Utd.

Kelly also has admirers from continental Europe, with Fabrizio Romano previously reporting AC Milan are desperate to snap up the versatile Englishman.

The Mail reaffirm Milan’s interest while also touting unnamed clubs in Germany who are circling.

With interest widespread, Newcastle winning the race for Kelly would represent a serious coup for Nickson and the club.