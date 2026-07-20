Newcastle, Leeds face paying record fee for electric FC Midtjylland attacker in five-club Prem battle

Newcastle and Leeds are among the clubs chasing a top attacker from Denmark

A host of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle and Leeds United, are once again monitoring FC Midtjylland striker Franculino Dju, with the Danish club prepared to sanction his departure this summer – but only for a record-breaking fee, TEAMtalk understands.

The Guinea-Bissau international has emerged as one of Scandinavia’s hottest attacking talents since joining Midtjylland from Benfica in 2023, and is now attracting renewed interest from England following his return from injury.

Sources have confirmed to us that Midtjylland are willing to listen to offers, but only if they eclipse the current Danish transfer record.

The club have already rejected a €25million bid from the Saudi Pro League earlier this summer and have made it clear any deal would need to exceed that figure, surpassing the €25million move that saw Ernest Nuamah leave Danish football for RWD Molenbeek in 2023.

Dju has rewarded Midtjylland’s faith since arriving from Portugal, scoring 55 goals in 107 appearances and establishing himself as one of the most prolific forwards in the Nordic game.

His progress briefly stalled during the second half of last season after suffering a knee injury, which ruled out a January move despite significant interest from England.

West Ham United were among the clubs to closely assess the striker last summer and maintained their interest into the winter window before concerns over his fitness brought discussions to a halt.

However, TEAMtalk understands Dju is now fully fit once again and has quickly reminded clubs of his quality, scoring twice during Midtjylland’s pre-season victories over Cardiff City and OB.

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Prem clubs queueing up for Dju

That has reignited interest across the Premier League.

Sources have confirmed to us that Newcastle, Leeds, Everton, Fulham and Brentford have all been doing work on the 21-year-old as they weigh up potential offers before the transfer window closes.

Each club is understood to have scouted Dju extensively over the past year, with his combination of pace, physicality and finishing making him an attractive option for sides looking to strengthen their attacking departments.

For their part, Midtjylland remain relaxed over the situation.

Any club hoping to prise one of Denmark’s brightest stars away from Herning will have to make history by lodging the biggest transfer offer Danish football has ever received.

Meanwhile, as revealed earlier, Leeds are also in a seven-club race to sign a former Manchester City star this summer.