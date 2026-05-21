Newcastle United are facing a growing battle to keep hold of Lewis Hall this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the England international is prepared to consider leaving St James’ Park should the right opportunity emerge.

Hall has developed into one of the Premier League’s standout young full-backs since arriving from Chelsea in 2023, initially on loan before Newcastle completed his permanent signing for a fee that ultimately hit £35m (€41m, $48m).

The 21-year-old’s rapid development has now firmly placed him among the hottest left-backs in European football, and TEAMtalk understands his situation is attracting serious attention from several elite clubs across England and abroad.

Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring developments most closely.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Hall is viewed internally at Old Trafford as one of the leading options to strengthen Michael Carrick’s squad ahead of next season.

Their director of football, Jason Wilcox, is also a big admirer and it’s reported that he has made it a personal mission to bring Hall to Old Trafford this summer.

United are looking to bring in another high-level left-back capable of both competing with and providing cover for Luke Shaw, who has enjoyed a return to consistent fitness this season. However, with the return to the Champions League next season, United want to add another option to their ranks to cope with the increased workload.

Hall’s profile is regarded as hugely attractive internally due to his athleticism, technical quality and ability to operate aggressively both in and out of possession.

The defender’s rise has also been recognised internationally, and it’s understood the Magpies now rate him in the £55m (€63.5m, $74m) bracket.

Hall is now expected to travel to this summer’s World Cup with England after establishing himself as one of Thomas Tuchel’s preferred options on the left side of defence.

Despite the mounting interest, Newcastle remain adamant they do not want to lose the defender, as sources underlined on March 24.

Hall is contracted until 2029, and sources insist the club still view him as a major part of their long-term project under Eddie Howe.

However, TEAMtalk understands it remains to be seen whether Hall himself could eventually push for a move if one of Europe’s elite clubs presents a compelling opportunity….

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Bayern Munich join Lewis Hall hunt, while Liverpool retain interest

Manchester United, however, are far from alone in the race. Arsenal have maintained a long-standing admiration for Hall and continue to monitor his progress closely, while former club Chelsea have also retained a watching brief on the player they allowed to leave two years ago.

Liverpool are another club with a long-term appreciation for Hall’s qualities, and sources indicate the Anfield side continue to view him as one of the best young English full-backs available.

The Merseyside side, who will lose Andy Robertson as a free agent this summer, are understood to be keen to add a new left-back to their ranks.

TEAMtalk can also confirm Bayern Munich are showing particularly strong interest.

The Bundesliga giants have already opened dialogue with Newcastle regarding Anthony Gordon and previously enquired about Tino Livramento.

Now Bayern are also preparing to ask serious questions about Hall as they continue plans to strengthen their defensive options ahead of next season.

Sources close to Bayern believe the club see full-back as one of the few remaining weak points within an otherwise elite squad, and Hall’s age, versatility and attacking quality are all traits highly appreciated internally.

For now, Newcastle’s stance remains firm, and sources continue to stress that there is absolutely no intention from the club to actively encourage a sale.

Hall has made 101 appearances for the Magpies, scoring three times and adding seven assists in that time.

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