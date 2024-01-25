Newcastle line up shock offer for Tottenham star; Postecoglou to push again for Chelsea stalwart as dream replacement

Newcastle United could reportedly make a shock move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before the transfer window slams shut next week.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Ange Postecoglou is considering parting ways with the Denmark international as he is keen to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are keeping close tabs on Hojbjerg’s situation but it isn’t clear whether he would be open to a move to the Gulf State.

Now, according to Aaron Stokes of The Chronicle, Newcastle could make a shock loan move for Hojbjerg after missing out on Kalvin Phillips.

“There’s one name that’s been bubbling away under the surface for the last couple of weeks for Newcastle and that is Hojbjerg at Tottenham, apparently on loan.

“I don’t have it fully confirmed, but it is a deal that you could hope Newcastle could strike.

“Hojbjerg’s a player out of favour at a top six club, who they might be able to do a favourable loan deal for.”

If Tottenham do allow Hojbjerg to leave, it could force them to intensify their pursuit of a new midfielder before the window closes.

Gallagher could replace Hojbjerg at Tottenham

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, one player Postecoglou is extremely keen on signing is Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Our sources have previously stated that Gallagher would likely refuse to leave Stamford Bridge this window as he is committed to his team.

However, some members of the Chelsea hierarchy do believe that it may be necessary to sell the England star to help balance the books.

Gallagher is a Chelsea Academy graduate, therefore his sale would go down as 100% profit.

Tottenham remain very interested in the midfielder and as mentioned, if Hojbjerg leaves, they could be tempted to launch a late offer for him.

Gallagher’s current contract is set to expire in 18 months and negotiations over an extension are currently at a standstill.

Previous reports suggest that Chelsea would consider bids in the region of £50m for Gallagher this month. Whether or not Spurs would be willing to stretch that far, however, remains to be seen.

It is worth noting that while Chelsea club chiefs are willing to sell Gallagher, Mauricio Pochettino is still reluctant to do so.

He has started the 23-year-old in all the Premier League games he’s been available for this season and has worn the captain’s armband in 12 of those.

Despite this, if Tottenham or any other club launch a big offer for Gallagher in the next few days, Chelsea may be tempted to accept it.

