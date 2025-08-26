Dusan Vlahovic is prioritising a move to the Premier League if he leaves Juventus, and TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle United and Liverpool are both keeping an eye on his situation.

The interest in Vlahovic from the two Premier League sides is tied to the future of Alexander Isak, who remains keen to seal a blockbuster switch to Anfield.

Vlahovic, 25, is ready to take on a new challenge, and as we have consistently reported, the Premier League is his preferred destination.

The main reason is financial, as English clubs are the only ones currently able to meet his salary demands, estimated at around €9m (£7.8m / $10.5m) per year, which equates to approximately £150,000 per week.

AC Milan are still keeping Vlahovic on their list of possible attacking options, but the Rossoneri have made it clear that they could only move under different financial conditions.

For Milan, the striker would only be affordable if he agreed to reduce his salary expectations by more than 30%, closer to €6m (£5.2m / $7m) per year. However, as things stand, Vlahovic has no intention of lowering his demands. The Serbian forward prefers to wait, even if that means staying at Juventus for the current season, or for a part of it.

He is prepared to reconsider his situation in January or even in June, when his contract situation could make him more attractive as a free agent – as his deal expires at the end of this season.

Newcastle and Liverpool in the mix for Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic does not want to commit to his next move too early and risk closing the door to bigger opportunities.

As mentioned, the Serbian international could yet get the chance to join Newcastle or Liverpool, with St James’ Park a more likely destination than Anfield, for now.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle have identified Vlahovic as an option to replace Isak, while they also need a forward to fill the void left by Callum Wilson.

It’s no secret that Eddie Howe’s team are also keen on Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen, too.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that Liverpool have Vlahovic on a long list of alternatives to Isak, should they miss out on Newcastle’s 25-year-old talisman.

Arne Slot wants to bring in another striker before the transfer window closes and even though Isak is clearly the top target, the Reds are prepared to look elsewhere if a deal is not possible.

Vlahovic is open to both of these potential opportunities, so it will be interesting to see whether either of the Premier League clubs submit concrete offers to Juventus in the coming days.

