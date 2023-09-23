Newcastle looking to brush aside Man Utd in chase to sign Serie A midfield pivot

Newcastle United reportedly remain interested in a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, although they will have to get past Manchester United first.

Eddie Howe remains on the hunt for quality additions to his first-team squad and is expected to be active again in the January transfer window, depending on how the club’s European campaign is going.

And one of those targets remains experienced France midfielder Rabiot, who was being chased during the summer.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who state that the Magpies are in second place to United in the chase for Rabiot.

Rabiot is back in the news after making an impressive start to the season with Juve, who have started the campaign well under Max Allegri.

The 28-year-old’s performances have come off the back of a torrid summer in which he looked a certainty to move on.

However, Rabiot ended up staying put and penning a new one-year contract with the club until 2024.

But the fact that the midfielder only signed up for one more year has kept clubs interested in his signature, and the two Uniteds lead the way in that regard.

Rabiot remains an attractive option for Premier League duo

Calcio adds that Rabiot remains ‘attractive’ to several clubs and Newcastle believe signing Rabiot will help them ‘continue to grow’ their profile as a top European club.

They certainly have the financial muscle to pull off any deal, with an offer expected to be made in January.

For Juve’s part, there is speculation that could even offer Rabiot a fresh contract in order to add an escape clause for a certain amount.

Newcastle are back in action on Sunday when they head to Sheffield United in the Premier League, while Manchester United face a trip to Burnley on Saturday evening.

