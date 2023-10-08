Newcastle looking to hijack proposed Liverpool, Man Utd deals for outstanding £52m Sporting centre-back

Newcastle United are being tipped to reignite their interest in long-term defensive target Goncalo Inacio in the January window, as Liverpool and Manchester United look to strike deals of their own for the player.

The Magpies are expected to enter the market for a new centre-back in January, despite the fact that both Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar excelled in the Champions League trouncing of PSG while Sven Botman should return from a knee injury at some point.

Reports suggest Eddie Howe wants a right-sided central defender and although Inacio is left-footed he is capable of playing both sides.

The St James’ Park outfit are known to have admired the 22-year-old for some time, and now reports suggest they are ready to make their move in 2024.

Football Insider recently revealed that the Portuguese giants are now resigned to losing the player who Liverpool and Manchester United also covet.

Indeed, Sporting are hoping to keep suitors at bay until next summer, but Inacio has a £52million release clause in his contract which would leave his current club powerless if it’s activated.

The Portugal international has played every minute of all nine games for Sporting so far in the 2023-24 campaign.

Inacio also scored a brace in his last international outing, a 9-0 demolition of Luxembourg in a Euro 2024 qualifier last month.

Last season, he chalked up 52 appearances across all competitions, having a hand in seven goals.

And while Newcastle were forced to bring club captain Lascelles back into the side for the win over PSG due to Botman’s injury, they feel that Inacio is an upgrade on the latter and hoping to strike a deal.

However, they will have some major competition on their hands in the shape of Liverpool and United.

Klopp, Ten Hag both need centre-back help

Liverpool’s interest stems from Jurgen Klopp wanting to bring down the average age of his squad, particularly defensively.

Both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are 32 and Klopp wants another centre-back on board to learn off the experienced duo.

As for United, they have all sorts of issues defensively and remain desperate to offload former captain Harry Maguire.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez remain injury-prone, while Jonny Evans is only considered a short-term option and Victor Lindelof has never fully convinced that he is the answer.

To that end, Inacio would be a strong addition to both clubs, although Newcastle look like they will play a big part in what the future holds for the talented Portuguese star.

