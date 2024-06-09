Newcastle have bid for James Trafford and could fund the move for a shock sale to Liverpool

Newcastle have tabled an opening offer worth £16m for Burnley and England’s James Trafford, and the goalkeeper’s controversial signing could be funded by the shock sale of a winger to Liverpool, according to reports.

Newcastle are among the cluster of Premier League clubs who must sell players before June 30 to comply with the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Arsenal and Manchester City are hovering over Bruno Guimaraes who would solve many a problem through a £100m sale.

However, losing such an accomplished performer like Guimaraes is the last thing Newcastle and Eddie Howe wish to see.

Nonetheless, to tick the financial boxes and to free up funds for signings of their own, compromises must be made.

Among the positions Newcastle are seeking to strengthen is between the sticks. Nick Pope has rarely put a foot wrong at St. James’ Park, though the Magpies are seeking high calibre competition for the 32-year-old nonetheless.

Burnley’s James Trafford is a wanted man at Newcastle and per the Daily Mail, a £16m bid has been lodged.

TEAMtalk understands Burnley are holding out for £20m and the initial offer is likely to be rejected.

Nonetheless, we have learned Trafford, 21, is keen to sign with Newcastle who are confident of thrashing out an agreement when all is said and done.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

Trafford signing will split opinion

The signing of Trafford will split opinion among the Newcastle faithful, not least because he might not play if Pope retains his starting spot.

Indeed, given the summer budget is tight, it is somewhat surprising to see Newcastle bidding for a player who might not improve their starting eleven.

Furthermore, Trafford endured mixed fortunes at Turf Moor last term and finished the season on the bench.

Nonetheless, Newcastle and Eddie Howe in particular are huge admirers of Trafford who has proven his worth in the international arena in the past.

Trafford rose to prominence when starring for England at the 2023 Under-21 European Championships.

Trafford did not concede a single goal in the entire tournament – which England won – and the keeper also saved a stoppage time penalty as well as the rebound in the final.

The goalkeeper was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024, though was among the seven stars cut when the final list was announced.

In the event Trafford does move to Newcastle, former club Manchester City will be due 20 percent of the sale via a sell-on clause.

Reluctant Liverpool sale to solve Newcastle problems

To fund Trafford’s signing and to help comply with PSR regulations, reports claim young winger Yankuba Minteh could be sold.

Minteh signed with Newcastle last summer in a deal worth approximately £6m. The 19-year-old was loaned to Dutch club Feyenoord where he performed miracles for new Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

The left-footed right winger returned 16 goal contributions in 27 Eredivisie outings last term and helped Feyenoord win the KNVB Cup (Dutch FA Cup).

Despite his rapid rise, Newcastle will reluctantly entertain offers of around £40m for Minteh and given the Slot connection, Liverpool are understood to be hovering.

Minteh would be viewed as explosive back-up to Mohamed Salah and a potential long-term replacement for the Reds great who’ll turn 32 next week.

Of course, Newcastle’s ideal scenario would not be selling Minteh to a domestic rival. However, their financial situation will dictate their decisions and the fact Newcastle are not in Europe next season could embolden the club to cash in.

Indeed, the chances of Minteh securing regular minutes in a campaign without European football are bleak.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal, Man City given hope of explosive Newcastle deal as star admits future is uncertain