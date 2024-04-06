Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted he will do everything in his power to keep Bruno Guimaraes at St James’ Park this summer but has made something of a worrying admission in the face of strong rumours of a club-record move to Manchester City.

The Brazilian star has arguably proved the best signing since PIF’s controversial takeover at St James’ Park in October 2021 with Guimaraes quickly establishing himself both as one of the first names on the teamsheet and a massive fans favourite in the process. Costing a mere £40m from Lyon in January 2022, the 26-year-old is a proven winner and has done as much as any other player to establish Newcastle as a leading football force once again.

Indeed, he played a pivotal role in helping Newcastle qualify for the Champions League this season, courtesy of their top-four finish last time around. However, with the club suffering a plethora of cruel injuries this season, it is little wonder their form has dropped back, leaving the Magpies with a tough task in even qualifying for next season’s UEFA Conference League.

More worrying, rumours that the club are walking a tightrope over financial fair play (FFP) rules suggests at least one big-name player may need to be sacrificed by Newcastle this summer.

And while striker Alexander Isak has been mentioned as a possible target for Arsenal – claims he has very quickly denied – Newcastle’s main concerns lie around the possibility of star midfielder Guimaraes being lured away.

To that end, it’s been reported that Pep Guardiola is determined to strike a deal to bring Guimaraes to Manchester City, believing his tenacity in midfield and will-to-win would be perfect for the Cityzens.

Eddie Howe makes feelings clear on Bruno Guimaraes future

The game’s top midfielders these days come with a premium price tag, as illustrated by Declan Rice (to Arsenal) and Chelsea pair Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandes, all of whom cost in excess of £100m.

As a result, Newcastle reportedly value Guimaraes in the £90m bracket, a sale that would comfortably shatter the transfer sale at St James’ Park, which is currently set at the relatively-modest £35m fee paid by Liverpool for Andy Carroll in January 2011.

Such a sale would clearly devastate Newcastle and their fans and seriously weaken their prospects of returning back among the Premier League’s best next season.

As a result, it’s little wonder Howe has made clear his desperation to keep the 26-year-old midfielder, though admits he is stopping short of making any “foolish” predictions over the player’s future and amid those Man City transfer rumours.

With PSG, Liverpool and Real Madrid also reportedly keen, Howe said on the player: “Let me tell you players like Bruno, they are not around every corner.

“They are very rare. Bruno should be appreciated for everything he brings. My intention would be to keep Bruno at the club for as long as we possibly can.”

A cautious Howe, however, added: “I can never make guarantees though. That would be absolutely foolish of me.

“We have been in football long enough to know you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. He is an integral part of the team and playing very well.”

Guimaraes will reach a century of appearances for Newcastle on Saturday as they tackle Fulham at Craven Cottage. In that time, the 20-times capped Brazil international has scored 13 goals and added 12 assists. Regarded as a complete midfielder, his deal at St James’ Park does not expire until summer 2028.

