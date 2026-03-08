Bournemouth star Marcus Tavernier could be set for a return to the North East this summer, with Newcastle United showing a strong interest in bringing the versatile midfield target back to the club, TEAMtalk understands.

However, Newcastle are not alone in their admiration, with our sources revealing that Manchester United have also been impressed by Tavernier in recent weeks and are keeping a close eye on his performances as they assess potential additions for the summer window.

United’s recruitment team have been monitoring several midfield options, including Bournemouth teammate Alex Scott and Tyler Adams, and sources say Tavernier has also caught their attention.

His versatility is believed to be a key factor in United’s thinking, with the club exploring the possibility of adding another adaptable wide player capable of operating across multiple attacking roles.

Although Tavernier made his name at Middlesbrough, his footballing journey actually began at St James’ Park.

The attacking midfielder, who has been described as a ‘livewire for his performances this season, spent time in Newcastle’s youth ranks at the same time as his brother, James Tavernier, who would later move north of the border to join Rangers.

Marcus, meanwhile, opted for a different path. After leaving Newcastle’s academy, he moved south to Teesside and progressed through the ranks at Middlesbrough, eventually establishing himself in the first team.

His performances at the Riverside earned him a move to Bournemouth in 2022 and he has since developed into one of the club’s most important players.

Bournemouth facing severe Tavernier summer test

Earlier this season, the Cherries rewarded Tavernier with a new contract, but growing interest from several Premier League clubs could test their resolve this summer.

Tavernier is enjoying arguably his best campaign yet under head coach Andoni Iraola. For the first time since moving to the south coast, he has featured more centrally and his impact has been clear. Across 26 appearances this season he has registered 10 goal contributions, underlining his importance to Iraola’s system.

His ability to operate in a number of positions – both out wide and centrally – has also played a part in Newcastle’s growing interest as they consider a potential summer move to bolster their attacking options.

Tottenham have previously made enquiries about Tavernier and remain admirers of the player, while West Ham United are long-term suitors and could revisit their interest if they secure their Premier League status. Aston Villa have also looked at him.

Despite the mounting attention, Bournemouth insist they do not want to lose one of their standout performers. Indeed, Tavernier has become a crucial figure in Iraola’s side this term, meaning any potential suitor would likely have to present a significant offer to tempt the Cherries into negotiations.

With several Premier League clubs circling and Newcastle keen on a homecoming, Tavernier could emerge as one of the more intriguing transfer stories to watch heading into the summer window.

