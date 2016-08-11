Newcastle midfielder Sissoko ‘waiting’ for Real Madrid move

Moussa Sissoko has his eyes set on a move to Real Madrid after voicing his desire to leave Newcastle United.

The France midfielder’s stock rose after some impressive performances at Euro 2016 and has stated he does not want to remain at St James’ Park and play in the Championship.

The club are yet to receive what they consider as an acceptable offer for Sissoko and it has been reported that he may even feature for Rafael Benitez’s side against Huddersfield this weekend.

But the 26-year-old clearly has his heart set on a move away from Tyneside in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, with Spain his destination of choice.

“I hope Real will come for me, I’m still waiting,” Sissoko told the BBC World Service.

“If Real Madrid are interested in you then of course you will be happy, but right now I am still a Newcastle player.”

Sissoko’s stance has angered Newcastle supporters, but he added: “They need to understand, I spent three and a half years here.

“I gave everything for this club and I want to play some big games. For that I need to go somewhere else.

“I want to play in the Premier League, I want to play for a big club who can get into the Champions League. That’s why I said I want to leave this year.

“I’ve spent a lot of time here and now it’s time to look forward. The fans need to understand my situation, I hope they will and that everything will be OK.”

Meanwhile, the Magpies have confirmed that flop Florian Thauvin will spend the season on loan at former club Marseille before completing a permanent move next summer.

The 23-year-old, who arrived at St James’ Park from the Stade Velodrome in a £12million switch 12 months ago, was sent back on loan in January and leaves Tyneside having made just 16 senior appearances, only five of them starts.

He could line up alongside Remy Cabella, who has also sealed a full transfer to Marseille after an unsuccessful spell with Newcastle.