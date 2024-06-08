Bruno Guimaraes has underlined his happiness at Newcastle, but has revealed his future is far from decided amid claims the Magpies may be forced to sacrifice their star man amid a £100m exit clause and amid interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City.

It could be a very interesting summer at St James’ Park. After missing out on European football, there are plenty of rumours that they need to sell players to avoid breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules, and that has increased talk of interest in some of their biggest assets.

Newcastle found last season tough; their first Champions League campaign in 20 years took a toll on their squad, and injuries were a constant thorn in Eddie Howe’s side. They rallied to finish seventh, but because Manchester United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, their dreams of another continental excursion were dashed.

Although their PSR issues are not as prominent as others, and selling a number of squad players could be enough to satisfy them, a £100m release clause in Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes’ contract at St James’ Park, which reportedly expires on the cut-off date for annual accounts on June 30, means speculation will not cease.

Arsenal and Manchester City are long-term admirers of Guimaraes, who has become a fan favourite on Tyneside. He is crucial to Newcastle’s success; they’ve never won without him and every time he scores, they win.

‘I’m in no hurry’ – Bruno Guimaraes on Newcastle future

In an interview while preparing for the Copa America with Brazil, Guimaraes reiterated his love for Newcastle, but admitted he wasn’t sure what his future held.

“Look, my future, to be honest, is in God’s hands,” Guimaraes said.

“I have a contract with Newcastle, I’m very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I’ve been doing for the club. In short, I have a contract, I’m happy.

“I don’t know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy. It’s obviously very nice to be associated with big clubs; it indicates that I’m performing well, but I’m not concerned about it, as I said, I’m happy at the club.

“I’m very happy, so let’s see what happens. I’m not in any hurry, I’m happy, and it’s up to God, let’s see what happens.”

The clause is part of a contract the 26-year-old signed last season, committing him to Newcastle for five years. His comments will please fans, but there is a warning that he may not be around forever, with The Mirror reporting that the Gunners, who were keen on signing him before he moved to St James’ Park from Lyon in January 2022, sre looking to activate the clause.

