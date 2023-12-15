Newcastle move for Man Utd reject hits major roadblock due to player’s staggering €20m demand

Newcastle have been linked with a move for former Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea

Newcastle United are reportedly considering bringing in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea as a replacement for the injured Nick Pope.

The Magpies’ approach for the Spaniard has just hit a major stumbling block, however, as it appears his wage demands will be far too high for them.

De Gea became a free agent in the summer after a 12-year stint with Man Utd, in which he made 545 appearances and won eight trophies.

Although De Gea’s form had declined in recent years, it is somewhat surprising that a player of his pedigree is still without a club. After all, he did win the Premier League Golden Glove award last season.

As mentioned, Newcastle have been pondering bringing him in to replace Pope, who is expected to be sidelined for around four months with a shoulder injury.

Several top European sides have been linked with the shot-stopper over the last few months and now the reason why he is yet to join a new club has now become clear.

Reports coming out of Spain now suggest that De Gea’s wage demands are so high that the only viable option available to him could be joining a Saudi club.

De Gea’s eye-watering wage demands revealed

According to Estadio Deportivo, De Gea won’t drop his wage demands ‘below €20m (£17.2m) per year to sign for any club.’ This works out at roughly £330,000-a-week.

The report states that along with Newcastle, LaLiga club Real Betis have also registered an interest in signing the 33-year-old.

De Gea’s demands are described as ‘unattainable’ for both Newcastle and Betis, and therefore a move to Saudi Arabia is the only ‘practical’ option for him at this stage.

This is no real surprise, given that what De Gea is asking for is more than double what the Magpies’ top earner – Bruno Guimaraes – currently earns (£160,000-a-week).

With that in mind, it seems that Newcastle will have to look elsewhere for a stop-gap solution to Pope’s absence.

Their second choice keeper, Martin Dubravka, also isn’t fully fit, which has only increased their need for a new goalkeeper.

A number of other shot-stoppers have been linked with the Tynesiders in recent weeks. Tottenham veteran Hugo Lloris is one example, along with out-of-favour Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale.

