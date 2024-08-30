Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace has been chased by Newcastle for much of the summer transfer window

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle still “have time” to finish off the transfer window on a high note, though sources have revealed to TEAMtalk their prospects of signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace are looking slim, though a goalkeeper signing still remains possible.

The Magpies have been forced to undergo a somewhat safe summer window as they look to remain on the right side of the Profit and Sustainability Rules and in order to keep in line with the Premier League’s strict new policies. As a result, Newcastle are a rare breed among their Premier League rivals, actually posting a net profit so far on transfer incomings and outgoings at the time of writing this summer.

To date, their only cash signings are for Lewis Hall, with the loanee’s previously-agreed £28m move from Chelsea being rubberstamped early on in the window, and goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos arriving for a fee of around £20m. Lloyd Kelly and third-string goalkeeper John Ruddy have also arrived on free transfers.

However, the one major target Howe has had for most of the summer window has so far eluded him, with multiple offers for England’s Euro 2024 stand-out Guehi falling short.

Having opened the bidding at around £50m, Palace have stuck rigidly to their £70m asking price for the 17-times capped England man.

And with the Eagles making clear they do not want to sell, especially in light of the sale of another of their centre-halves in Joachim Anderson to Fulham, the south-east London club were confident their valuation would be enough to dissuade the Tynesiders from matching their price.

However, Howe and Co have this week come back with a renewed £65m plus £5m in add-ons package for Guehi, which did match their valuation.

Newcastle transfers: Eddie Howe provides Marc Guehi update

Astonishingly, that offer has also been rejected and sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle have been left stunned after the Eagles raised the bar in the negotiations and informed their Premier League rivals that it will now take an offer of £75m to consider his sale.

The Eagles are close to finalising the signing of Maxence Lacroix for a €20m fee from Wolfsburg and also have an interest in Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah, who has been discussed an option if Guehi were to depart.

However, Crystal Palace‘s decision to raise the stakes appears to have put Newcastle off the scent and with FFP limitations being carefully considered, the new price looks likely to have ended their pursuit.

At the same time, Newcastle have also looked into a possible deal for Burnley’s England U21 goalkeeper James Trafford, a player Howe remains keen to bring to St James’, but whom interest in was put on ice as they pursued Guehi.

With a move for the England defender stalling, Newcastle could use their funds to push through a deal for Trafford instead, though the Clarets’ £30m asking price also looks prohibitive.

Howe was asked about Newcastle’s chances of adding to their squad in his press conference on Friday, and the Magpies boss admitted the summer window had been “difficult”.

He stated: ““Currently there is still time and there is still work going on to try and see what we can do in the last few hours of the window.

“So while there’s time, there is hope.

“But with such a short time left, it is looking difficult. This window continues to be difficult for us.

“It’s a difficult situation with PSR and attracting the right players we think can make a difference.

“If we can’t do that, then doing nothing is perhaps the best option, as frustrating as that is.

“There is a feeling that we have a good squad but a feeling there are a few areas we felt we needed to strengthen.”