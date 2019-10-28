Newcastle offered chance to re-sign former striker in January

Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to re-sign striker Papiss Cisse in January.

Cisse, 34, is currently top-scorer in Turkish football with Alanyaspor – but he is out-of-contract at the end of the season, and he still believes he could do a job in the Premier League.

Now Cisse’s agents have been making enquiries and have offered him to a number of Premier League clubs, as they understand he could move for a relatively cheap deal of around £3million – and one of those is Newcastle, we can reveal.

Newcastle have record signing Joelinton, but he has struggled for goals since arriving for Hoffenheim – whilst injuries have meant that Andy Carroll has barely featured and so the club are believed to be looking at striking options.

And a move for Cisse could be a popular one with the St James’ Park faithful.

