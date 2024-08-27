TEAMtalk can confirm Newcastle United are inching closer to the £70m purchase of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, with Oliver Glasner’s side lining up some potential replacements if the England international is sold.

Palace fans are getting increasingly nervous as the summer transfer window draws to a conclusion, with key players such as Michael Olise, Joachim Andersen, and Jordan Ayew all sold to Bayern Munich, Fulham, and Leicester City for a combined £88m.

In turn, they have secured the free transfers of attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada from Lazio and backup goalkeeper Louie Moulden from Wolves, while centre-back Chadi Riad and winger Ismaila Sarr have joined for under £30m together.

Many Eagles supporters feel chairman Steve Parish needs to strengthen the squad to build on the good work manager Glasner has done since taking over at Selhurst Park, but at present, there are concerns England defender Guehi and attacking maestro Eberechi Eze could be pinched from their grasp, too.

Newcastle have had multiple bids for Guehi rejected but we understand that Eddie Howe’s men now believe a deal is close to being struck for the 24-year-old.

On the former Chelsea man, Parish told BBC Sport earlier this month: “We would like to keep hold of him. There is a price and a situation where we might consider it. Somebody [in another interview] said he is a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money.

“Realistically, he is homegrown, 24 years old and a sensational talent – so somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment, it isn’t. He will still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible [that he goes].

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people. It is a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference as to how he performs.”

Guehi itching for Newcastle move

TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle are pushing hard to land one of their top targets in Guehi, with the negotiations now in the final stages.

Our sources suggest a deal is very close to completion, with the 6ft player – who starred for England at Euro 2024 – waiting on a call to travel to Tyneside after agreeing personal terms with the Magpies weeks ago.

Guehi, who has two years left on his current contract, is very keen to make the leap, especially after seeing top talents Olise and Andersen make big-money moves this summer.

Palace are desperate to keep onto as many of their prized assets as possible but Newcastle are closing on in the £70m signing of Guehi, with the transfer at a very advanced stage and a medical has been prepped.

Palace consider Guehi replacements

If that transfer does go through, Palace are looking at Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix, who is highly rated at Selhurst Park.

The south London outfit have had initial conversations with the Bundesliga side about the 6ft 3in Frenchman. TEAMtalk understands Palace then had a £14m bid for the 24-year-old rejected but they are prepared to up their offer in the coming days.

Personal terms have already been agreed and the former Sochaux man has made it clear he wants to make the switch and play in the Premier League.

Another defender they are keeping tabs on his Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah. The Blues academy product is training away from Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad, with the Stamford Bridge side trying to secure an exit for the 25-year-old.

Despite initial talks with Chalobah’s entourage, it has been established that he wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his spot.

However, our sources can reveal that another attempt could be made to bring him to Palace if the Guehi deal goes through.