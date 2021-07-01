Newcastle to outbid rivals for bargain defender as Bruce dealt budget blow

Newcastle are prepared to outbid rivals Sunderland to secure the signature of Wolves defender Dion Sanderson this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies are favourites to sign the centre-back and can lure him away from the Molineux for £2million. Having had an initial offer of £1.5million rejected, the club are prepared to meet Wolves‘ asking price in order to push the deal through, according to a report from Football Insider.

Sanderson spent the majority of last season on loan at Sunderland and quickly became a fans favourite for his performances throughout their League One campaign.

He played 26 games for the Black Cats in all competitions and scored one goal, helping Lee Johnson’s side towards a fourth-placed league finish.

This impressive form saw him named Young Player of the Year at the club’s end of season awards.

As a result, Sunderland also made an enquiry for the 20-year-old, but their £1million estimation was swiftly dismissed by Bruno Lage’s side.

Newcastle’s bargain bid comes in the wake of a transfer bombshell dropped on Steve Bruce by club owner Mike Ashley.

As he continues with potential plans to sell the club, Ashley has – according to another report from Football Insider – refused to spend money this summer, leaving the Magpies boss with just a £10million transfer budget.

Therefore, the shrewd signing of Sanderson would be welcomed at St James’ Park as the club look to build upon last season’s 12th-placed Premier League finish.

He will provide much-needed cover for Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark.

Bombshell for Bruce could halt transfer plans

Should Steve Bruce fail to resolve the club’s current transfer situation with Ashley, he will miss out on a number of high-profile targets.

One position prioritised by the Magpies’ boss this summer was the arrival of an attacking midfielder to bolster their options going forward.

It’s understood that he has expressed interest in Benfica’s Rafa Silva and is prepared to pay upwards of £30million for the Portuguese international.

Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu is another player on Bruce’s wishlist.

The versatile defender is deployable at centre-back or full-back and would provide exceptional coverage across Newcastle’s back line.

Reports in Italy suggest Tomiyasu is ‘desperate’ to play in the Premier League and has also attracted interest from both Everton and Tottenham.

