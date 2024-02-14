Newcastle panicking as Man Utd ready second incredible raid at Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s behest

Manchester United are about to attempt their second game-changing raid on a Premier League rival in quick succession, with various reports confirming a key Newcastle man is not only in their sights, but is open to changing clubs.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25 percent stake in Man Utd received final approval from the Premier League on Tuesday. The green light must still be granted by the FA, though that is seen as a mere formality and the partial takeover will be completed within a matter of days.

Major change is afoot at Old Trafford and Ratcliffe’s influence has already been felt behind the scenes.

Richard Arnold jumped before he was pushed from the CEO position in late-2023. His replacement came via Manchester City when Man Utd succeeded in luring the highly-regarded Omar Berrada across Manchester.

Berrada was the explicit No 1 choice of Ratcliffe and according to various trusted sources, the British billionaire has now fixed his gaze on Newcastle.

The Telegraph led the way when reporting Man Utd have turned their attention to Newcastle chief, Dan Ashworth.

The 52-year-old worked wonders at West Brom, Brighton and the FA before continuing to impress at Newcastle upon joining in February of 2022.

Indeed, hugely successful moves for Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak were sanctioned in Ashworth’s first window at the helm.

Ashworth is known for being a specialist when it comes to player recruitment and that is an aspect of the game in which Man Utd have struggled massively in the post-Ferguson era.

The Telegraph state Ashworth has been installed as Man Utd’s No 1 target and Newcastle are ‘braced for the departure.’

Prising Ashworth out of St. James’ Park will cost Man Utd a multi-million pound fee via a settlement package with the Magpies.

The financial cost isn’t deterring Man Utd, however, who are primed to lodge an official approach for the Englishman.

READ MORE: Inter ‘prepared to accept’ bargain Man Utd bid for huge attacking upgrade; Xabi Alonso threatens to hijack deal

Panicked Newcastle demand quick answers

Newcastle will reportedly seek ‘urgent clarification’ from Ashworth himself regarding whether he would be receptive to changing clubs.

On that front, the Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed Ashworth is ‘thought to be open’ to doing just that.

Newcastle need a speedy resolution one way or the other given the club are on the cusp of firming up their summer transfer plans.

Ashworth would play a huge role in finalising those plans, meaning he’ll know who Newcastle intend to sign.

As such, the Magpies aim to discover whether Ashworth is staying or leaving in the coming days before he gets access to sensitive information regarding their future transfer plans.

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid to offer winger plus cash for Man Utd superstar in mind-boggling summer deal