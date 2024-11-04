Gabriel Jesus is on the radar of Newcastle, who feel Alexander Isak could soon leave

Newcastle are reportedly looking for a replacement for Alexander, Isak, who wants to move onto bigger things, and they have added Gabriel Jesus to their radar.

Isak is into his third season as a Magpies player, and he’s been one of their very best assets over that time. The striker has 39 goals in 77 games, and if it weren’t for injuries, his tallies would likely be much higher.

His good performances have caught the eye of some big sides, with Arsenal frequently linked of late.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle know Isak may leave in the next transfer window, and they are seeking a replacement for him.

Now said to be on that radar is Arsenal forward Jesus, whose experience makes him an attractive asset.

It is believed that a suitable offer could convince both Jesus and Arsenal that the move is worth it.

The report states that Arsenal want €65million (£55m/$71m) to sell Jesus to Newcastle or any other side.

DON’T MISS: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level

Isak wants big move

TEAMtalk understands that Isak wants to play at the highest level and has a desire to play Champions League football.

As such, the chances of his exit from the club are ‘very high’, say sources.

He is deemed to be the ‘dream target’ of Arsenal, so things are shaping up for that potential move.

And if that happens, the Gunners might take a more relaxed stance on their Jesus price tag, depending on how much they sign Isak for.

Newcastle round-up: Magpies contend with big clubs

Newcastle have interest in some big names, but are contending with other big clubs for some of them.

Interest in Marc Guehi remains, but he looks likely to instead head to Liverpool, while Loic Bade is also on the radar of both of those clubs at the moment.

The Magpies are also on the hunt for Leroy Sane, but he is seen as more likely to join Arsenal, who are said to be very interested in him.

Bryan Mbeumo features on the Newcastle radar, but the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are also in pursuit of him.

Jesus form at Arsenal

Jesus’ form at Arsenal has dwindled per season, but he is an experienced asset who could add something to the Newcastle front line.

That said, they would surely hope to see him reach some better form before pulling the trigger on him.