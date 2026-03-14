Newcastle planning record-shattering midfield signing that stings Man Utd if Tonali or Guimaraes leave – Exclusive

Newcastle United could yet spring a surprise on Manchester United and Manchester City by making a shock move to bring academy graduate Elliot Anderson back to St James’ Park this summer if they lose one of their star midfielders, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Magpies are bracing themselves for significant interest in their squad during the upcoming transfer window, with both Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali attracting attention from top clubs across Europe.

Sources indicate that if Newcastle were to lose either player, contingency plans are already being discussed internally and Anderson’s name has been mentioned as a potential replacement option.

The midfielder, who came through Newcastle’s academy system, left his boyhood club in 2024 to join Nottingham Forest in a £35m deal that raised eyebrows at the time.

However, he has continued to develop at a rapid rate since making the move and is now firmly on the radar of several major clubs.

Accordingly, the Nottingham Forest and England ace is now valued up towards the £90m-£100m range. A move to Newcastle for anywhere close to that sum would smash the club’s all-time transfer record, which was set by Nick Woltemade (£69.3m) last summer.

Ironically, the man who could help facilitate a return to Tyneside is Ross Wilson — the sporting chief who played a key role in convincing Anderson to leave Newcastle and join Forest two years ago.

Wilson’s close knowledge of the player and his situation would make him a central figure if discussions over a potential return were to gather pace.

Anderson’s future is already the subject of significant interest elsewhere in the Premier League. Manchester City are believed to be in pole position for the midfielder, with many football insiders suggesting he will ultimately end up at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United also retain a strong interest and have been keeping a close watch on his progress.

However, the prospect of returning to his hometown club could yet prove an intriguing twist in the story.

Newcastle are aware that if they lose a major midfield figure this summer, replacing that quality will be essential — and bringing Anderson back to St James’ Park would represent a move that combines familiarity, talent and long-term potential.

No Newcastle fan wants Guimaraes or Tonali to go, but if the end result is either player is replaced by Anderson, they might just accept it.

For now, the idea remains dependent on Newcastle’s own midfield situation. There is very little hope of bringing Anderson back if Newcastle end up retaining Tonali and Guimaraes.

Nevertheless, sources suggest the possibility of a homecoming cannot be ruled out if the club’s summer takes an unexpected turn on the exits front.

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