Manchester United have held talks over the signing of a title-winning defender, though a fresh update claims Newcastle could hijack the move as part of grander plans to WIN the Premier League next season.

Excellent strength in depth at centre-back is a must at Man Utd right now with Ruben Amorim deploying his customary 3-4-2-1 formation. That sees the Red Devils line up with three at the back and two of Amorim’s options – Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof – are leaving via free agency on June 30.

As such, a new centre-back is on the agenda and a pair of prior reports from Sky Germany confirmed Man Utd had forcefully entered the race to sign Jonathan Tah.

The 29-year-old Germany international will leave Bayer Leverkusen when his contract expires at season’s end.

Competition for his signature is fierce, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all showing interest.

A move to Barcelona had looked on the cards at one stage, though has since been complicated by concerns over whether Tah could be registered.

That’s opened the doors for rival suitors to pounce. Real Madrid, if appointing Xabi Alonso – Tah’s current manager at Leverkusen – as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement will hold an obvious advantage.

However, Man Utd won’t go quietly, with Sky Germany stating the club have held talks with the player’s management.

A fresh report from The Sun has provided a double-edged update for Man Utd, beginning with their claim Tah is ‘believed to be keen on moving to the Premier League.’

The sting in the tail quickly followed, with The Sun bringing news of Newcastle preparing a swoop of their own…

Jonathan Tah to aid ‘genuine title challenge’

Newcastle are desperate to retain all of their finest stars despite confirmed transfer interest in the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe already possesses a dynamic midfield trio in Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton. In Isak he boasts arguably the No 1 striker in the Premier League and Anthony Gordon gives full-backs nightmares on the wings.

The missing piece of the puzzle for Newcastle lays further back, with the club intent on signing a new starting goalkeeper and centre-back this summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool name final Caoimhin Kelleher price as likely transfer to Newcastle comes to light

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is a long-time target in defence, though The Sun state Tah can now be considered a concrete option too.

The Magpies believe they can launch a ‘genuine title challenge’ next season if keeping their biggest players and making a select few impactful additions.

If selling Tah on the prospect of a title charge, Newcastle could hold a clear advantage over Man Utd in negotiations with the player. The Red Devils currently lay 15th in the table and having tasted defeat 16 times already this season, they look a million miles away from winning the league any time soon.

Furthermore, Newcastle are also on course to secure Champions League qualification. Man Utd can only match that by winning the Europa League.

The Red Devils look certain to advance to the final after thumping Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in the first leg of their semi-final.

However, Tottenham look likely to await in the final and in the three matches Spurs and Man Utd have contested this season it’s Spurs who’ve won all three.

Latest Man Utd & Newcastle news – Bruno Fernandes, Leny Yoro, Sean Longstaff and more…

🔴⚫️ Liverpool laughing with Man Utd to ‘engage’ in Fernandes sale talks once record bid arrives

🔴⚫️ £59m Man Utd star Leny Yoro ‘wants’ to join Real Madrid as Jorge Mendes gets involved

⚫️⚪️ First three Leeds exits after promotion revealed as plans to sign Newcastle star escalate

⚫️⚪️ Top 10 most expensive Newcastle United sales of all time amid astronomical Alexander Isak price tag