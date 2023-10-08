Newcastle plot game-changing move for serial trophy-winning former Man City star linked with Liverpool

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a shock move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane in 2024 as Eddie Howe eyes attacking reinforcements.

Howe has made some impressive signings this season, bringing in the likes of Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes.

The Magpies boss wants to bolster his squad further in January, however, and reports suggest that he could look to bring in another winger to provide competition for Barnes – who is currently sidelined with an injury, Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon.

Now, according to reports from Spain, as cited by The Hard Tackle, Newcastle are ‘keen’ on Sane and ‘could make a move for him in 2024.’

Bayern Munich are unlikely to let such an important player leave mid-season, though, so Newcastle may have to wait until the end of the season to make their move.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in Sane. It has been claimed that Jurgen Klopp sees him as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, who could make a switch to Saudi Arabia next year.

With that in mind, a return to the Premier League could be on the cards for the former Manchester City star.

Newcastle consider bold move for Leroy Sane

A proven winner, during his time at Man City the Sane helped his former team to win eight major trophies, including two Premier League titles. He made 135 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 39 goals and making 46 assists.

The Germany international made the switch to Bayern Munich for £54.8m in 2020. He has since made 143 appearances for the German giants, netting 44 times and laying on 37 assists.

Sane has already won seven major honours with the German giants, including three Bundesliga titles.

Sane could help bring experience and a winning mentality to the Newcastle dressing room, so it’s no surprise Howe is keen on bringing him in.

The winger’s contract with Bayern Munich will have just one year remaining on it by the end of the season, so they could be willing to sell him next summer for the right price.

It will therefore be interesting to see if Newcastle test their resolve by making a concrete bid for Sane in the new year.

