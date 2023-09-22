Newcastle plot second raid on Championship club as Eddie Howe eyes January midfield additions

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Southampton star Carlos Alcaraz as Eddie Howe aims to bolster his midfield in January.

There was great optimism when the Saints signed the 20-year-old in January but he was unable to prevent them from being relegated to the Championship.

Alcaraz is touted to have huge potential. He made 18 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals and making two assists in the process.

The Argentine is struggling to command a place in Saints’ starting line-up this term, however, despite the fact the recently relegated side have lost their last three games. He has started just three matches in the Championship so far.

Southampton paid £12m to sign Alcaraz from Racing Club last season and they will consider offers in the region of £20m for the midfielder.

Newcastle signed Tino Livramento for £40m from Southampton this summer. Now, it seems that Eddie Howe could sanction a second raid on the south coast club when the transfer window re-opens in January.

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions: Ten Hag in bother as Man Utd lose again; Arsenal put Tottenham in their place; Chelsea boost

Newcastle line up bid for Championship star

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are among a number of clubs ‘keeping tabs’ on Alcaraz as they ponder a January bid for the Southampton star.

The report notes that the Magpies ‘made an enquiry’ into signing the youngster before he made the switch to St Mary’s in January. Howe is thought to be a big admirer of his.

Alcaraz is reportedly open to joining Newcastle in January as he eyes a return to Premier League football. He could provide competition for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle do make a concrete bid for Alcaraz in January, as the report suggests.

As mentioned, it’s likely they will have to make a bid in the region of £20m to have any chance of agreeing a deal with the Saints.

READ MORE: Medical passed, as Man City snatch agreement from Newcastle that’ll also sting West Ham