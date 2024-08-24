Newcastle have reportedly lined up a centre-back alternative to Marc Guehi as they look to make an important addition to Eddie Howe’s squad before the summer transfer window shuts on Friday.

Guehi started for Palace again as they lost their second successive game to start the new Premier League season, with the England man also captaining the Eagles.

With Palace already having sold Joachim Andersen to London rivals Fulham during the week, they are sure to try and do everything in their power to keep hold of Guehi after Newcastle had numerous offers knocked back for the player.

With that in mind, it’s reported that Howe is keeping his options open as he looks to bolster a position that has been hit by injuries and suspension at the start of the new campaign.

One player was heavily linked with a switch to St James’ Park at the start of the summer window was Mohamed Simakan from RB Leipzig, although those rumours quietened down as the focus was switched to Guehi during and after the Euros had drawn to a close.

Simakan back on Newcastle radar

However, Simakan’s name has appeared again courtesy of the Daily Mail as a potential target for Newcastle should things not work out with Guehi.

Liverpool target Simakan is reported to have a £65million release clause, with Leipzig only willing to negotiate once that figure is met.

Paying that sort of price would mean Newcastle making the Leipzig man their record purchase and, if they are prepared to match it, then there is nothing Leipzig can do to stop Simakan leaving.

The 24-year-old Frenchman is regarded as a player who could make the step up to the Premier League, with good height and speed and the ability to play out from the back.

The big concern for Newcastle would be overpaying for a player who is not yet a senior international as opposed to the consistency shown by Guehi at Palace and with England over the summer.

The Magpies will also have to contend with Liverpool in the chase for his signature, with Arne Slot looking at Simakan after losing Joel Matip over the summer and Sepp van den Berg for £30m to Brentford recently. Doubts also continue to surround the future of England international Joe Gomez.

