Euro Paper Talk: Newcastle plotting to sign explosive Brazilian winger with €100m exit clause; Bayern Munich join race for Man City misfit

Newcastle are ready to send representatives to Brazil to try and negotiate a deal for a winger with a €100million release clause, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk states that Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

HOWE SCOUTS IDENTIFY BRILLIANT BRAZILIAN FORWARD

Newcastle United have reportedly entered the race to sign highly-rated Corinthians teenager Wesley Gassova.

The Sao Paulo-born 18-year-old has scored two goals and made one assist in 30 appearances for the Brazilian giants since making his debut in April 2022.

Having initially been used from the bench, Gassova took his chance in a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 clash against Newell’s Old Boys, scoring the winning goal in the second half.

That goal came in early August 1 and since then the young forward has only missed two of his side’s 15 outings across all competitions.

Since becoming a regular in the starting XI, Gassova has been showcasing his talents on the left wing but also the ability to play centrally.

Gassova comes with hefty price tag

And those performances have alerted Eddie Howe’s scouting network to his talents, with Bolavip Brasil (via Sport Witness) reporting that Newcastle are ‘interested’ in bringing the teenager to St James’ Park.

Gassova, who has also been linked with Everton, will not come cheap though, with the forward having a whopping €100million release clause in his contract.

And, while the Magpies would not have to pay that actual figure, it’s claimed that Toon bosses ‘will come to Brazil’ to negotiate a deal with Corinthians.

If Gassova does move to the north east, he would team up with fellow Brazilians Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

BAYERN CONSIDERING PHILLIPS SWOOP

Bayern Munich are discussing a possible move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January. (Sport Bild)

Man Utd could sell £250k-a-week forward Anthony Martial in January, with multiple offers on the table. (Various)

Bayern Munich have been hoping to sign a goalkeeper who can be their long-term No. 1 and are focusing on Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel. (Foot Mercato)

Real Madrid are keen on signing AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw for £17.3m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are continuing to assess their options ahead of the January transfer window, with 10 players listed that they are monitoring – including Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Tuttosport)

MBAPPE SETS PSG DECISION DEADLINE

Kylian Mbappe will wait until the end of PSG’s European campaign before making an official choice about his future club. (L’Equipe)

AC Milan went on a scouting mission during Turkey’s 1-0 win against Croatia, with Benfica striker Petar Musa the only Croatian being looked at. They were also watching Turkish stars Baris Yilmaz, Ferdi Kadioglu and Ismail Yuksek. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle centre-back Fabian Schar has hinted that he wants a new contract at St James’ Park. (Blick)

Barcelona economic vice-president, Eduard Romeu, has confirmed that the club will pay just €400,000 of Joao Felix’s wages during his time in Catalonia. (L’Esportiu)

USA and Monaco forward Folarin Balogun has revealed that the decision over whether he remained at Arsenal last summer was out of his control. (ESPN)