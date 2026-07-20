Newcastle United are plotting a double raid on Tottenham Hotspur, and a Sandro Tonali revenge mission to boot, as they look to snatch two top stars from the north London outfit in a deal that could cost as much as £90million (€106m / $121m).

Spurs sealed their record £100m capture of Italy international Tonali earlier this month, having had their initial offer rejected as St James’ Park chiefs tried to convince the midfielder to stay.

Ultimately, Tonali revealed the opportunity to work with Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi was a big factor behind him heading to north London – although Newcastle did make a tasty £45m profit to ease the pain of that exit.

However, the Magpies are now plotting a double revenge raid on Spurs, as they plot moves for wantaway midfielder Lucas Bergvall and England full-back Djed Spence.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Nottingham Forest have already had a £38m offer for Bergvall knocked back, with Tottenham wanting £50m for the Sweden international, who is pushing for an exit after De Zerbi added Tonali and Mateus Fernandes to his midfield engine room.

While the writing appears to be on the wall for the talented Bergvall, Spurs remain reluctant to part ways unless they recoup a figure nearer to that £50m price point.

Bergvall has largely flattered to deceive at Tottenham, scoring just two goals and adding nine assists in 78 games for the club. To that end, recouping nearer to £50m for a player they paid £8.5m for back in 2024 must be considered something of a win.

From Newcastle‘s perspective, they need more bodies in Eddie Howe’s midfield after Tonali’s exit, along with skipper Bruno Guimaraes also pushing to leave.

They have added 18-year-old Ajax prodigy Sean Steur in a £23m deal, but still hope to beat Forest to the capture of Bergvall this summer.

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Newacstle also pushing for Spence deal

Bergvall is not the only Tottenham player on Newcastle’s radar, though, with our sources previously revealing that Howe is pushing to get Spence on board too.

The 25-year-old was one of the surprise packages of England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals, which ultimately ended with the Three Lions securing a third-placed finish after a stunning 6-4 win over France on Saturday.

Spence’s ability to play on either flank makes him an attractive proposition for suitors this summer, especially given that De Zerbi appears to be ready to sanction an exit for the player.

It is understood that Newcastle remain in the market for a full-back after losing Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth and Matt Targett.

Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have little competition for a first-team spot next season, while both players have also been subject of interest from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Prior to the World Cup, it was reported that Spurs were looking to recoup around £25m for Spence, but his performances in North America have now seen that price rocket to nearer to £40m.

To that end, Newcastle are facing the prospect of paying the best part of £90m (€106m / $121m) to snap up the pair, which would probably be deemed as a boon for Tottenham in an inflated market – although there’s no denying that it would give Howe two incredibly talented players who have yet to fulfill their potential.

Meanwhile, our sources can reveal that Newcastle are set for a significant blow when it comes to their chase for a top Bundesliga talent this summer.