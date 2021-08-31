Newcastle plot double swoop with Tottenham, Leicester stars both in ‘talks’

Newcastle are in talks with both Tottenham and Leicester over bolstering the spine of their team, according to multiple sources.

The Magpies have presided over a typically quiet transfer window under the stewardship of owner Mike Ashley. Joe Willock arrived on a permanent deal after impressing so mightily while on loan last season. But beyond the midfielder, no senior first-team players have arrived.

Nevertheless, with the window winding down, multiple sources have put Newcastle in the frame for a late addition.

Firstly, they are understood to be chasing long-time Leicester target, Hamza Choudhury. Sky Sports reporter, Rob Dorsett, tweeted Newcastle boss Steve Bruce ‘remains hopeful’ of competing a loan deal for the 23-year-old midfielder.

With central midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans and new signing Boubakary Soumare on the Foxes’ books, Choudhury’s chances of regular game-time with Leicester appear slim – even with Dennis Praet’s impending exit.

Dorsett claimed Newcastle have yet to decide whether they are ‘prepared’ to absorb most of the player’s wages.

talkSPORT later reported Choudhury has also emerged as a target for Wolves. Bruno Lage’s side have seemingly failed in their late quest to sign Lille’s Renato Sanches.

Aside from Choudhury, 90min report Newcastle are also eyeing Tottenham centre-back, Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Spurs Transfer Chatter, August 31 Emerson Royal, Serge Aurier and Tanguy Ndombele are all in Spurs' transfer round up.

Via The Boot Room, it’s revealed Newcastle have opened ‘talks’ regarding the USA international.

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his contract and a permanent exit would make sense in order to avoid losing him for free next summer. Indeed, Football London’s Tottenham correspondent, Alasdair Gold, tweeted Spurs are ‘attempting to sort out a permanent move.’

Whether the Magpies will be afforded the funds for that deal by frugal owner Ashley remains to be seen.

Tottenham fired triple Kane warning

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been told of three reasons why it was a “risk” to not sell Harry Kane when his value was at its highest.

The Spurs talisman wanted out of his boyhood club for large parts of the summer. Man City emerged as the strongest contender to land Kane, but an agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could not be struck.

With Kane back in the fold and Spurs currently sitting atop the Premier League table, all is once again right at Tottenham. However, ex-Spurs goalkeeper, Paul Robinosn, believes it was a “risk” not to sell Kane this summer.

Speaking to online outlet Football Insider, Robinson highlighted Kane’s advancing age, recent injury history and looming loss of value as to why a move this year would’ve been to the betterment of both the player and club.

“His value will decrease,” Robinson told Football Insider. “I’m not sure whether it would be as much as £50million but there will be a lot to take into consideration. He’s 29 next year. How are his ankles going to be this season? We know how they are.

“Will he get injuries? Both parties are taking a huge risk now. There will be more injury potential as he gets older. If it was going to be done it had to happen this summer. If he still wants to leave, that’s a huge risk there.”

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Impressive Chelsea deadline day swoop nears as Pochettino involved in twist; Big Everton reveal tipped