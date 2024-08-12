Newcastle push for Marc Guehi transfer with new record-threatening bid submitted to Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi has agreed to join Newcastle United, in what could become a record-breaking transfer, but the England international has had to be patient as clubs thrash out a deal.

Newcastle have had an offer refused but they are now in talks over a £60 million move after making a fresh offer to Guehi’s current club Crystal Palace.

The Magpies have spent a large portion of the transfer window looking into centre-back signings. Injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, which should extend into the season, meant more depth is required at St James’ Park this season.

Newcastle got Lloyd Kelly through the door early, on a free transfer, beating the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham to the former Bournemouth defender.

And the Magpies are now strong favourites and have a free shot at Guehi who has been watched by major sides in England and Europe over the last few months.

TEAMtalk sources previously revealed that Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi has said yes to joining Newcastle, ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

It is not yet completely done, though, as Newcastle and Palace must agree on terms for the defender. The latest offer for Guehi is believed to be much closer to Palace’s valuation of their star centre-back and sources have been clear that they will not budge from their asking price of £60 million.

Newcastle’s highest outlay in history was for Alexander Isak, who cost £63 million. It is likely that once all is taken into account, the deal for the 24-year-old defender will mean a new record spend for the St James’ Park side.

If that is the case, he could equal or even break the record for the most-expensive transfer fee paid by Newcastle. In any case, the Magpies will do their all to ensure they get a deal over the line, having got him on side ahead of some bigger Premier League clubs.

Guehi played 29 times for Crystal Palace last season, taking his total tally of appearances for the club since joining from Chelsea in 2021 up to 111.

He was a regular starter for England when available during their run to the final of Euro 2024.

And having taken Guehi from Chelsea, where he had risen through the ranks, TEAMtalk can confirm Palace are looking at another product of the Blues’ academy, Trevoh Chalobah, as a potential replacement.

Chalobah has been frozen out by Chelsea but could remain in London as he now features on Palace’s shortlist.

