Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is making a personal push to land a Leicester midfielder this summer, according to reports.

The Englishman has been in charge at St James’ Park since July 2019, after leaving Championship side Sheffield Wednesday to take up the role. His arrival received backlash from Newcastle fans due to his history with Sunderland, whom he managed between 2009 and 2011.

Despite not all fans warming to him, Bruce has managed to keep the Magpies in the Premier League in each of the last two seasons.

Last term, they reached 12th place thanks to the brilliant form of Joe Willock in the final few weeks.

Newcastle have since made his loan move permanent for £25m, and it looks like they could add another Premier League midfielder to their ranks this month.

The Daily Mail say that Newcastle are hoping to sign Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City.

Bruce admires the 23-year-old’s industrial and combative style, and believes he could develop greatly in the north east.

Choudhury is also thought to be open to the move as he eyes greater first-team opportunities.

The Englishman was limited to 22 appearances in all competitions last season under Brendan Rodgers.

That included 10 matches in the league, although he only completed a full 90 minutes on one occasion.

Choudhury will struggle to get into the side ahead of Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi yet again this term.

He’s also fallen further down in the pecking order due to the arrival of Boubakary Soumare from Lille.

That makes a loan switch likely, although a move can only go ahead once Bruce sorts out his squad.

The report claims that he needs to offload several players before the Newcastle board will sanction Choudhury’s arrival.

They’re open to offers for academy graduate Sean Longstaff, as well as Jeff Hendrick, Fabian Schar and Ciaran Clark.

Any departures would help to recoup some of the £25m they spent on Willock.

Newcastle to beat the rush for defender

The Magpies are also plotting a loan bid for Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United before representing Wales at Euro 2020.

He is rated highly by coaches at Stamford Bridge but is unlikely to break into the side just yet.

Another top flight loan would allow him to gain more experience.

Newcastle believe he is the perfect man to improve their defence and could soon submit an offer.

READ MORE: Bruce frustrated with familiar gripe but admits Newcastle weakness