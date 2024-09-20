Newcastle pushing hard to seal double contract extension to fend off Arsenal, Liverpool interest

After a difficult summer transfer window where no major summer signing came into the club, Newcastle United are keen to offer two star men new contracts.

The Magpies are looking to make progress over Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in order to ward off interest from other clubs.

Both Isak and Gordon have been heavily linked with Premier League rivals, with Arsenal keen on Isak and Liverpool in for Gordon. But despite the Magpies holding desperate talks over a possible sale for the latter with the Reds in June under the threat of a Profit and Sustainability rules breach and subsequent points deduction, Newcastle want to tie both down after finding a way around that.

Now the Northern Echo is reporting that the club are focused on strengthening their hand with both Isak and Gordon.

The report states club officials are aware that Isak could earn more money were he to join a club like Arsenal, despite his current deal having four years to run, while Newcastle are in a vulnerable position with Gordon, whose current contract runs until 2026.

The situation with Gordon will most likely take precedence because of that vulnerability.

Gordon, who joined from Everton in a £45m deal in January 2023, is a boyhood Liverpool fan and had his head turned in the summer around the possibility of a move to Anfield while he was in Germany with England at Euro 2024.

Although most heavily linked with Isak, Arsenal were also said to be monitoring Gordon too.

Romano rules out Arsenal move for Gordon

Despite those Gordon links, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has rebuffed any talk of a move to The Emirates for the player.

“I’m aware there have been some claims made about Arsenal enquiring about Anthony Gordon, but I wanted to clarify my understanding around the Newcastle winger here,” he told his Daily Briefing column.

“As I reported previously, Liverpool were the club in talks to sign Gordon in June. I don’t have any concrete info on Arsenal also because they never really planned to spend crazy money on a winger this summer.

“Liverpool wanted him in June but then he was too expensive. That’s all we can say for now.”

Gordon registered 22 goal contributions for Newcastle last season while Isak became the first player since Alan Shearer to score over 20 Premier League goals for the club, 20 years prior.

Newcastle are fully aware those players need to be rewarded with new contracts and most likely made high earners at the club. They have already been through similar situations with both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, who both penned fresh terms last season, despite Newcastle missing out on European football.

Newcastle preparing for the future

There has been lots of talk surrounding Newcastle’s transfer strategy over recent months, with sporting director Paul Mitchell arriving at the club.

Fans were not happy when they couldn’t sign a new central defender or right winger to improve the first team over the summer but it appears they are also looking to the future with their targets.

Norwegian striker Sindre Walle Egeli is said to be on their radar. The 18-year-old is enjoying his first season with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland having scored three goals in eight matches, and is being dubbed the ‘new Erling Haaland’.

Signing Egeli would follow an existing trend at St James’ Park, with youngsters Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Yankuba Minteh already being signed by the club since the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover in October 2021.

Minteh joined Brighton this summer as part of Newcastle’s fight against PSR issues.

Gordon stats show stock is on the rise

