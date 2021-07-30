Newcastle in race with Prem trio to sign French set-piece specialist

Newcastle United have reportedly joined a trio of Premier League clubs in the chase for midfielder Angelo Fulgini this summer.

Fulgini enjoyed a superb season with Angers in France, scoring 10 goals and adding four assists in 36 games in all competitions. The 24-year-old also has the ability to play across numerous midfield positions.

The Daily Mail states that Fulgini is ‘being monitored’ by St. James’ Park transfer chiefs. However, Crystal Palace are also keen, while both Everton and Southampton have shown previous interest.

Fulgini is rated at around £12million and is described in the Mail article as a ‘talented’ player who is ‘versatile, creative, skilful’ and a ‘set-piece specialist’.

At that price, Fulgini is considered a real bargain buy. He is certainly a player who could thrive alongside the likes of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle confident of landing Man Utd star

Meanwhile, reports claim Newcastle United are becoming increasingly confident of beating the competition to sign Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on loan this summer.

The Magpies are desperately searching for players to boost their defensive ranks. They have yet to make a signing during the transfer window as Mile Ashley keeps a tight grip on the purse strings. And it may be that a loan is the best that Steve Bruce can hope for and his eyes are on Old Trafford.

Early in July it was suggested that Aston Villa were keen to take the 23-year-old on loan. It would have been his third temporary spell with the West Midlanders.

But earlier this week the Tynesiders appeared to enter the picture. The Telegraph reported that Newcastle were ‘pushing’ to sign the man born in DR Congo.

Tuanzebe’s previous connection to Villa seemed to make Dean Smith’s side favourites to land the stopper. But, according to Football Insider, the north-east outfit now hold all the aces.

They are looking for a season-long loan and the Red Devils appear ready to play ball. Bruce will look to pair the youngster with Jamaal Lascelles at the heart of his side’s defence if he arrives.

READ MORE: Newcastle hopes dashed as Arsenal youngster opens talks with Monaco