Newcastle interest in Liverpool star Caiomhin Kelleher is genuine and his potential arrival at St James’ Park is being talked up by a trusted source – though the Irishman is just one of two new goalkeepers Eddie Howe is chasing.

Kelleher’s future at Liverpool has been thrust into the spotlight after the player admitted his willingness to leave Anfield in the wake of the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the Georgian slotted to arrive on Merseyside this summer. The Irishman has shown himself a safe pair of hands in the Reds goal this season, having enjoyed a lengthy run in the side following Alisson’s hamstring injury, and with Kelleher clocking up a total of 13 appearances so far.

However, with Slot making clear that Alisson would return to the side as soon as fit to do so, together with the capture of Mamardashvili, Kelleher has gone public with his wish to move on. And with the player’s deal at Anfield due to expire in June 2026, the Reds will likely be forced to cash in on the 26-year-old this summer.

We revealed just after Christmas that Newcastle were one of the teams strongly exploring a move for Kelleher in 2025, with Magpies boss Howe seeking an upgrade between the sticks.

Now Ben Jacobs has shed further light on Newcastle’s interest, revealing how Howe sees the signing of Kelleher as a big market opportunity.

“Kelleher at Liverpool is [a goalkeeper] that Newcastle really like,” Jacobs told the Fully Loaded Transfer Show. There’s a market opportunity there because Mamardashvili is coming in, Alisson may well stay. Even Mamardashvili might not be the number one next season.

“There is no indication I have yet that Liverpool plan on loaning Mamardashvili out to keep it as Alisson and Kelleher through the 2025/26 season; so suddenly Kelleher is likely to become a number three, which is not something he is particularly comfortable with. He doesn’t really want to stay as a number two either. He feels like he’s done enough to become a number one somewhere.

“We heard some reports that Chelsea might come in the mix for Kelleher. That’s not my understanding, but I am told that there is some substance to Newcastle and Kelleher, although it’s probably fair to say that Trafford is a bit higher up on their list of priorities.”

Competition for Kelleher ramping up as star admits Liverpool exit desire

TEAMtalk can confirm Newcastle do indeed plan to sign a new goalkeeper this summer and that both Trafford and Kelleher figure highly on their wishlist.

In addition to Newcastle, Leeds United have also been linked with an ambitious move to sign Kelleher, though it is likely their prospects of a move would hinge entirely on the Whites securing a move to the Premier League at the end of this season.

The Whites do, though, have some doubts over the future of their current No.1 Illan Meslier in the wake of some difficult performances from the Frenchman this season.

And while Meslier has also been linked with several moves himself, ranging from Rennes to Manchester United and Arsenal, he also has admirers from Italian side Fiorentina too.

La Viola are also among those weighing up a move for Kelleher too, while Tottenham have also been credited with an interest, ensuring the 20-times capped Ireland international will not be short of suitors when the time comes for him to leave Anfield.

“I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1,” Kelleher told the Daily Telegraph last month.

“That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

“The best thing I can do is go and play well and, yeah, maybe give the manager something to think about, give him a headache maybe.”

As well as Kelleher, Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, who has slumped down the pecking order under Slot.

To that end, a report claims the Reds have given the green light to offloading the Uruguayan and how much they want in return has emerged.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will reportedly be at the ‘front of the queue’ to sign the shining light at Southampton, though Manchester United and Newcastle are waiting in the wings if the Reds falter.

Tyler Dibling is the player in question, with the teenager quickly establishing himself as a guaranteed starter in the top flight despite his tender age. He’s caught the eye with his quick feet, mesmeric dribbling and willingness to attack opposing left-backs one-on-one.

Elsewhere, the Reds have been hit with a worrying update over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, amid claims that Real Madrid are not just confident of a summer deal but also have a renewed belief that a January deal could well be signed off.

