Damaging Newcastle raid takes shape as Barcelona prepare stunning swap deal to beat PSG to Howe favourite

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is being chased by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but it will take a big offer to lure him away from St James’ Park this month.

The Brazilian star played a big role in the Magpies’ success last season and is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the Premier League on his day.

Guimaraes, 26, signed for Newcastle in January 2022 for £40m. He has gone on to rack up 86 appearances for the North East club, netting 11 goals and making nine assists in the process.

Recent reports have suggested that Guimaraes has been left frustrated by Newcastle’s lack of progress this season.

They crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages and currently sit in a disappointing ninth place in the Premier League table.

Admittedly, Eddie Howe’s team have been affected by injuries to several key players this term, but they are still further down the table than expected.

Now, two European giants in Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are trying to tempt Newcastle into a mid-season sale of Guimaraes but will have to make a huge offer to have any chance of a deal.

PSG, Barcelona line up offers for Guimaraes

As reported by TEAMtalk, PSG have identified Guimaraes as one of their top targets and are keen on securing his services this month.

Guimaraes is thought to have a £100m release clause in his contract after he penned a new deal in October.

PSG want to pay this fee in three instalments to ease their financial burden amid FFP concerns.

The French giants have been keeping a close eye on the midfielder since he joined Newcastle in 2022, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them lodge a bid in the next couple of weeks.

Now, a fresh report from Foot Mercato, Barcelona are also ‘in the picture’ to sign Guimaraes as their sporting director Deco is a ‘big admirer’ of his.

The LaLiga champions do not have a lot of money to spend this month, however, so they would have to offer one of their players alongside cash for Guimaraes.

Foot Mercato do not name any particular Barcelona star, but it’s thought that Raphinha – who has been linked with Newcastle in the past – would be the most likely candidate.

Guimaraes’ sale would help Newcastle to balance the books but Howe is understandably extremely reluctant to allow him to leave this window.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if PSG or Barcelona lodge a concrete offer for the Brazilian in the near future, as the report suggests.

