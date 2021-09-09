Newcastle and Rangers have been namechecked as two clubs considering a January swoop for a summer Arsenal target, according to a report.

The Gunners presided over wholesale changes to their squad this summer. A plethora of first-teamers either left as free agents or via the loan route including Willian and Hector Bellerin. At the same time, Technical Director Edu and Mikel Arteta were in the process of splashing out over £140m on six new faces.

One new arrival came in the form of ex-Sheffield Utd goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international, 23, arrived for an initial £24m after the Blades’ resistance finally broke. At one stage, Slavisa Jokanovic’s side seemed determined to retain the services of their most valuable asset.

As such, rumours began to swirl Arsenal would twist their arm by making their raid a double to ensure number one target Ramsdale signed. The proposed deal would’ve seen Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge also move to North London.

Ultimately, a double deal was not required when Sheffield Utd agreed to sanction Ramsdale’s exit. But according to Football League World, transfer interest in Berge remains.

They state Newcastle and Scottish champions Rangers are fans of the 23-year-old central midfielder.

Both are described as ‘monitoring’ the combative star over the first half of the new season. If they like what they see, a January approach could be launched.

Key to whether their interest is acted upon is reportedly Berge’s fitness and whether he can reach the levels he once achieved. He underwent surgery on his hamstring last season that saw him miss upwards of three months of the campaign.

Newcastle talisman vows to upstage Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin reckons he could be the one to take centre stage when Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action when Man Utd face Newcastle on Saturday.

The world’s gaze will be fixed on Old Trafford for the contest. Though Saint-Maximin has insisted he could be the one people are talking about after the contest concludes.

Speaking to in-house Newcastle television station NUFC TV (via the Express), the mesmeric French attacker said: “I will try to do my best because I’m sure the world will watch this game because of Ronaldo. But I know my quality.

“I know what I can do on the pitch, and I know it’ll be a really hard game. I know we have a tough game at the weekend against Manchester United.

“We are working a lot in training which is why I feel a little bit tired. But it’s really important, because we need a win.

“We need the win to start the season. And even if we play against Man Utd, we know if every player gives the best they can give, we can win this game so let’s do it.”

