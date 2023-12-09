Newcastle ‘ready’ to sell defender in January after Howe identifies two potential upgrades

Newcastle are reportedly ‘ready’ to sell defender Emil Krafth in the January transfer window if they can find a ‘suitable replacement.’

The 29-year-old’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the Magpies would prefer to sell him this winter than lose him on a free transfer.

Krafth earned himself a one-year deal at the end of the 2021-22 season after putting in some good performances for Newcastle.

However, he then suffered an ACL injury which kept him out for 14 months and now he has fallen well down the pecking order.

The Sweden international generally plays as a right-back but has featured as a centre-back on occasion.

Both of those positions are filled, however, with the likes of Fabian Schar, Jamal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier all preferred by Howe.

Krafth has played just two minutes in the Premier League this season and it’s clear that he isn’t in Howe’s long-term plans. A move away from Newcastle could, therefore, be the best thing for his career.

Newcastle target two classy centre-backs to replace Krafth

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are happy to part ways with Krafth in January but ‘will only do so if they sign a new centre-back.’

The report notes that due to the Magpies’ ongoing injury crisis, Howe is unwilling to make his squad any thinner than it already is at the moment.

Sven Botman is just one of several players injured who would slot straight back into Newcastle’s starting XI at centre-back when he returns.

Howe simply cannot risk selling another defender while players like Botman are still unavailable, unless, as mentioned, he brings in a new one.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Newcastle have identified Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah as a target, while they are also keen on Man Utd and Tottenham target Jean-Clair Todibo.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Magpies bring in a new centre-back in January.

Krafth will most likely be sold if they do bring someone in. Whether or not a Premier League side will take a punt on him this winter remains to be seen.

