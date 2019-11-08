Newcastle ready to propose package to rescue furious Granit Xhaka

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is ready to rescue Granit Xhaka from his Arsenal nightmare, according to a report.

The Times suggests that Xhaka will ask to leave the club in January after being stripped of the captaincy.

Unai Emery this week confirmed the Swiss midfielder had been stripped of the captaincy after he reacted to Arsenal fans who booed him after being substituted last month.

The 27-year-old was left out of Arsenal’s squad for their Europa League tie with Vitoria on Wednesday and he has not played for the club since he told fans to “f*** off” when he was booed following his substitution against Crystal Palace on October 27.

Calciomercato.com this week reported that Milan could be ready to rescue Xhaka from The Emirates as they look to boost their squad in January.

Now Newcastle are understood to be considering a move for the unhappy player, whom Unai Emery has described as “devastated, sad and very down”.

Xhaka is said to be “concerned that losing his place in Arsenal’s starting line-up will also jeopardise his chances of playing in next year’s European Championship should Switzerland qualify”.

The player is expected to report for training on Friday, but his inclusion in the XI to face Leicester seems unlikely after Emery asked him to apologise after swearing at Arsenal fans.

The report claims “Xhaka’s position appears untenable” and Newcastle are ready to propose a short-term deal, although Xhaka’s £100,000-a-week salary will be out of Bruce’s reach.

The Magpies will likely ask for a contribution to his wages from Arsenal and will offer Xhaka a lifeline to get his career back on track.

Xhaka is understood to be upset with his treatment by Emery. Apparently he wanted to issue a statement the following day explaining his state of mind at the time but could not agree on the wording with the club.

He late made a statement on Instagram, which also appeared as his matchday programme notes for the match against Wolves. The Times though say Xhaka was not aware that the club would be doing that and was “further annoyed that an introductory sentence was added” without his permission.

Xhaka joined Arsenal from Borussia Mönchengladbach for £35million in 2016 and and is under contract until 2023.